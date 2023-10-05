The solar power plant that produces more in winter

Listen to the audio version of the article

Where have you ever heard of a solar power plant that works better in winter than in summer? In Switzerland there is one: AlpinSolar. And soon there could be many more. AlpinSolar is the largest solar power plant in the Alps, with a string of panels at 2,500 meters above sea level, mounted on the Muttsee dam, in the canton of Glarus, an hour’s drive from Zurich. The mega-serpent composed of 5 thousand panels is one kilometer long, has 2.2 megawatts of power and is capable of producing 3.3 million kilowatt hours per year, to satisfy the needs of 700 homes.

“The solar panels already in operation during the winter of 2022/23 achieved a very high yield and demonstrated the value of Alpine photovoltaics,” explains Christian Heierli, project manager for Axpo, the largest Swiss utility, which created AlpinSolar together with Iwb, the Basel multi-utility. The plant cost 8 million Swiss francs (around 8.3 million euros), also because the dam cannot be reached by road, and the energy produced twenty years from now has already been sold to the supermarket chain Denner.

On the dam at 2,500 meters

Exactly one year after it came into operation, it can be said with certainty that in the winter months the panels of this power plant produce at least three times more than those mounted in the valley. A highly anticipated result in a country particularly hungry for winter renewable electricity. The Muttsee dam is particularly suitable for Alpine photovoltaics: it is over a kilometer long and closes the valley with a wide arc towards the South-West. There are no higher mountains around and every ray of the sun hits it from dawn to dusk, both summer and winter. From a technical point of view, in addition to the undoubted advantage of being at high altitude, where the thinner air favors more intense solar radiation, and of being far from the mists of the valleys, the system can also benefit from the light reflected from the snow, which increases its performance. On the other hand, the inclination of the panels, from 51° to 65°, proved sufficient to get them out of snowfall unscathed, with the snow sliding off quickly. An ideal position, therefore, to compensate for the winter decline in photovoltaic production in the valley.

Nuclear power plants shut down by 2034

In countries like Germany or Spain, where the two “new” renewables – wind and solar – have developed in parallel, increased winter wind production usually offsets the decline in solar. In Switzerland, however, only 42 wind turbines in total have been installed so far, also because the mountainous area does not lend itself well to wind farms. Switzerland also plans to exit nuclear power like Germany and will therefore shut down the last three nuclear power plants still in operation by 2034, starting with the oldest, Beznau, which should close its doors by 2031. By that date, the Bern government expects to have enough photovoltaics to cover the summer deficit caused by abandoning the atom. But according to forecasts, a significant winter deficit will remain, of around 50 terawatt hours. This is why Axpo – which already has over 1 gigawatt of photovoltaic installed in Switzerland and abroad – is focusing heavily on high-altitude solar.

Over 1.2 gigawatts of new power

With its “SolarOffensive” program, the main Swiss utility wants to create 1.2 gigawatts of new solar power by 2030. The first project, Ovra Solara Camplauns, will be Axpo’s largest solar power plant: it will cover the Alpe di Schnaus in Grisons, at 2000 meters above sea level, with 36 thousand panels, for an extension equivalent to 26 football fields. The panels, however, will be distributed in such a way as to continue to host skiers in winter and hikers in summer, demonstrating how it is possible to combine sporting activities and sheep farming with the production of clean energy.