the solution for saving and energy independence from 1000W • Techzilla

As winter approaches, heating costs increase and the heat becomes stronger demand for “alternative” solutions that can reduce costs and combat global warming. Thanks to constant technological innovations, devices for the self-production of electricity are increasingly accessible and convenient, both for family budgets and for protecting the environment.

To ensure people can disconnect from the national electricity grid when needed or fully enjoy outdoor experiences, BLUETTI presents the new AC70, one power station with a continuous power of 1,000Wequipped with multiple sockets to power multiple devices at the same time.

Perfect for supplying energy to high energy consumption products such as small hairdryers, kettles, coffee machines, electric blankets and even heaters, the novelty of BLUETTI is the ideal solution for camping, van life and outdoor activitiesbut also a valid ally for off-grid life, in the event of a blackout or to significantly reduce the consumption billed by your energy supplier if used in combination with a solar panel.

The revolutionary Power Lifting mode, can be activated directly from the APP, it allows you to manage high loads high power up to 2,000W, without the risk of power outages caused by too many connected appliances. AC70 can be recharged from a socket, with the solar panel, via generator or in the car. Thanks to the 850W Turbo charging cable, the power station recharges up to 80% in just 45 minutes, reaching full charge in 1 and a half hours. Furthermore, the integrated solar input, which supports up to 500W of power, allows you to recharge the battery with clean and free energy in just two hours of exposure to the sun. For even greater autonomy, the power station pairs perfectly with expansion batteries BLUETTI B80 (806Wh), B230 (2,048Wh) and B300 (3,072Wh).

Portable energy, everywhere and “tailor-made”

A compact design with small dimensions (31.4 x 20.9 x 25.5 cm) allows the power station to find space even in a trunk already full of equipment for a weekend away from stress and pollution: just 10.2 kg of weight allow it to be transported with one hand, using the sturdy integrated handle.

Furthermore, AC70 ensures safe and long-lasting outdoor fun, thanks to the short charging times and the possibility of “filling up” with energy even on the move, directly from the cigarette lighter socket of your vehicle whilst travelling. The autonomy times, for those who don’t want to give up comfort and their devices also qwhen he is “disconnected” from the daily routine, they are an indispensable advantage. Suffice it to say that, with a single full charge, the AC70 can for example recharge a 40W drone 17 times, a 65W laptop 10 times and a 10W phone 61 times. The technology of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery ensures long life, thanks to the intelligent management system (BMS) which prevents any damage, allowing this small power station, so easy to handle that you can take it anywhere, to remain at 80% of its original capacity even after 2,500 charging cycles.

User Experience maximized through the app

The AC70 features an intelligent display that shows real-time charge/discharge power, battery level, remaining time and fault alarms. This information is also accessible via the BLUETTI App, via Bluetooth, allowing remote monitoring and control. The front panel, backlit, has 7 connection sockets.

Availability

The AC70 will be launched on November 24th with an introductory price of €599 on the occasion of Black Friday, and will then be officially purchasable starting from December 12th. Sustainable power supply, reliable backup and independence from the electricity grid to be able to live outdoors without giving up and be able to count on extra energy storage within the walls of your home.

