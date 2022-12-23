In the era of Xbox 360, Microsoft creatively added an achievement system to the console. When players pass a specific plot or complete a specific operation in the game, they can get the corresponding achievement as a reward.

This mechanism was later learned by other platforms. Whether it is the “platinum” of the PS series console or the “full achievement” of the Steam platform, it has become the motivation for many players to insist on playing a game, and it can even be called a game. The “soul” of the game.

This also made Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age” not have an achievement system when it landed on Steam, causing players to be confused. At one time, they thought it was an operational error on Ubisoft.

But recently, Ubisoft developers responded to users’ questions in the Steam community, and determined that “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age” does not support Steam’s achievement system.

For an open world game with a very long process and a large number of collection elements, not supporting the achievement system will undoubtedly greatly frustrate players’ desire to play.

