Home Technology The “soul” is gone! Ubisoft confirms that the Steam version of “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age” will have no achievement system | XFastest News
Technology

The “soul” is gone! Ubisoft confirms that the Steam version of “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age” will have no achievement system | XFastest News

by admin
The “soul” is gone! Ubisoft confirms that the Steam version of “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age” will have no achievement system | XFastest News

In the era of Xbox 360, Microsoft creatively added an achievement system to the console. When players pass a specific plot or complete a specific operation in the game, they can get the corresponding achievement as a reward.

This mechanism was later learned by other platforms. Whether it is the “platinum” of the PS series console or the “full achievement” of the Steam platform, it has become the motivation for many players to insist on playing a game, and it can even be called a game. The “soul” of the game.

This also made Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age” not have an achievement system when it landed on Steam, causing players to be confused. At one time, they thought it was an operational error on Ubisoft.

But recently, Ubisoft developers responded to users’ questions in the Steam community, and determined that “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age” does not support Steam’s achievement system.

For an open world game with a very long process and a large number of collection elements, not supporting the achievement system will undoubtedly greatly frustrate players’ desire to play.

source

Further reading:

See also  "The Aftermath of Doom" will be launched on PS5 worldwide on January 24, 2023- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

You may also like

Slow down before updating!Microsoft confirms Windows 10 latest...

Italian Tech Academy, enrollment is open for the...

Italian Tech Academy, enrollment is open for the...

The last tweet of the Martian robot

On Netflix it will be possible to train...

On Netflix it will be possible to train...

“Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap” PS5 version will...

The last tweet of the Martian robot

Microsoft hopes that Windows functions will be decoupled...

The future of agriculture between innovation and sustainability

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy