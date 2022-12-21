“One can live without music, without joy, without love and without philosophy”, said the French thinker Vladimir Jankélévitch. “But not so well”. Leaving aside joy, love and philosophy, here we will deal only with music. More precisely: with instruments to listen to her.

In 2022, thanks to the continuing shortage of chips, there was no disruptive innovation in the sector, but a trend already seen in previous years has consolidated: the number of medium and low-range devices with sound performance typical of larger, more complex, more expensive devices is multiplying .

The first example comes from Apple: the new version of the AirPods Pro 2 is designed to offer the sound quality of the AirPod Max, the over-ear headphones launched in 2020. And it succeeds: of course the noise isolation is lower, the bass impact more limited, but the price is less than half, the bulk is insignificant, the practicality much greater. For iPhone users, at least, because for everyone else, the winners among reasonably priced over-ear headphones are the Sony WH-1000XM5: great sound, excellent noise reduction and new design. For earphones, in addition to Sony, there is Bose with the new QuietComfort Earbuds II has launched an excellent product. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are beautiful and good, even if almost all smartphone manufacturers today have reasonably good true wireless headphones in their catalog (oneplus Nord Buds among the best in terms of quality-price, at only 49 euros). At home, on the other hand, it’s time for a revival, with appliances that recall models from 40 or 50 years ago but which adopt ultra-modern technologies inside.

Like Nad, with the C3050LE (digital amplifier, with wi-fi, streaming and vu-meter), perhaps to be combined with Mission 770 loudspeakers, inspired by a historic model of the English house launched in the 1980s. On the other hand there are those who, like Kef, celebrate 60 years with innovations never seen before and courageous design: this is the case of the LS60, more than loudspeakers, an entire hi-fi system. The same goes for the JBL 4305P, but the inspiration here is the studio monitors of the American company.

The range of turntables continues to grow: the most beautiful is the Audio-Technica AT-LP2022, there are interesting Pro-Ject models, and a new champion of value for money, the Danish Argon Audio TT, at 149 euros. The outsider comes from Sweden: Ikea Obergransad has a brutalist design and doesn’t sound bad at all (and in fact it’s nowhere to be found). For those who don’t just want to reproduce vinyl but also produce it, there is the Teenage Engineering PO-80 record factory, with which it is possible to record your own 45 rpm by yourself. High fidelity is another thing, but fun is guaranteed.

