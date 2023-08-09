The SOUNDPEATS Air 4 in the test, top semi-in-ear earphones!

SOUNDPEATS is one of the absolute “insider tip” manufacturers when it comes to Bluetooth earphones. With the Air 4, they have now launched a new generation of their particularly light and airy fitting true wireless earphones.

This relies on the semi-in-ear design, similar to the normal Apple AirPods.

Let’s take a look and hear if the SOUNDPEATS Air 4 can convince in the test!

At this point many thanks to SOUNDPEATS for making the Air 4 available for this test!

At first glance, the Air 4 make a very good and high-quality impression! The approx. 54 x 58 x 24 mm is pleasantly well made and valuable. The lid in particular closes and opens with a loud click. The magnets used here are pretty strong.

The look of the charging box also looks valuable in general!

The same applies to the earphones themselves, which come in a “bridge” design. bridge design? The earphones have a small “bridge” that protrudes down your ear, which houses the battery and additional electronics.

The earphones use a “three-piece” design. The inner part that comes into contact with your ears is made of a glossy black plastic. The outer part, on the other hand, has such a semi-matte finish, in addition we have some copper color accents.

The special feature, we have a semi-in-ear design. The earphones have no silicone attachments. This doesn’t completely seal your ear, which can be comfortable. Not everyone likes the feeling of “sealed” ears and you get more of your surroundings.

In return, these earphones usually have a poorer sound, especially in the bass range.

Wearing comfort / semi-in-ear earphones

Certainly the most important reason to buy semi-in-ear earphones is the wearing comfort. Semi-in-ear earphones do without the silicone attachment of ordinary in-ears. This doesn’t seal your ears, which has its pros and cons.

An advantage: You don’t have the feeling of pressure that can occur with normal in-ears. Likewise, your ears are better ventilated and wearing the earphones feels looser.

The Air 4 also implement this principle cleanly! These are not quite as light and airy as the Apple AirPods, but clearly more airy than normal in-ears.

The SOUNDPEATS Air 4 also feature ANC. So active noise canceling. Interesting for “open” earphones.

And to be honest, the ANC isn’t overly strong here either. It can easily reduce buzzing noise, but if ANC is what you’re after, there are far better earbuds out there.

Sound of the SOUNDPEATS Air 4

As semi-in-ear earphones, the SOUNDPEATS Air 4 don’t have it that easy with the sound. Regular in-ear earphones with silicone tips can seal your ear, making the sound more direct and massively improving the bass performance.

That’s why many semi-in-ear earphones sound bad! However, the Air 4 are actually an exception here, because they sound amazing and pleasingly good!

For once, let’s start with the bass. For many users, the bass is the most important part of the sound, with which semi-in-ear earphones usually have the hardest time. The Air 4, on the other hand, deliver a very nice bass. This one isn’t record-breakingly deep or rich, but it’s good! The bass is even slightly above average with a nice round finish. Even electric music sounds nice and powerful with the earphones.

More bass is certainly possible, but for earphones of this design and price range, the Air 4 offer fantastic bass performance.

In the highs and mids, however, we hear a special feature of the Air 4. So you have a very wide and wide sound. Almost as if they were relying on a kind of virtual surround sound. This makes the highs a little less direct. Still, I would rate them as good! The earphones sound clear and clean so far. The same applies to the mids.

We only have a little “shrillness” in the upper treble at higher volumes. This is more noticeable in some songs than others, but generally it’s not a drama.

In general, the SOUNDPEATS Air 4 have a pleasantly high-quality sound, which is fun. These earphones are certainly not something for absolute purists, but I enjoy listening to music with the earphones!

They also get pleasingly loud without distorting or developing other tonal weaknesses.

Conclusion

I’m not usually the biggest fan of earphones that don’t have the silicone ear pads. But I make an exception with the SOUNDPEATS Air 4, because the earphones are good!

This is especially true for the sound. Normally, semi-in-ear earphones weaken quite clearly, especially with the bass, because the ears are not sealed. But the Air 4s manage a very decent bass! I would even say the best bass I’ve ever heard from semi-in-ear earphones.

The Air 4 also sound good apart from the bass! They are not ideal for absolute purists who are looking for a sound that is as neutral as possible, but otherwise making music with them is a lot of fun!

The wearing comfort is nice and light and airy! Only the ANC could not really convince me, which is not surprising with such open earphones.

Still, if you’re specifically looking for that “open” style of earphones, then the SOUNDPEATS Air 4 are highly recommended!

