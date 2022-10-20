Home Technology The sounds of the 80s that we no longer hear
The sounds of the 80s that we no longer hear

by admin

Sound memories are also linked to the technology that dominated the 80s, now practically in disuse. It’s not just about the epic Super Mario soundtracks. There is a whole set of sounds that the kids who grew up in that decade no longer listen to. Like the one, for example, that a cassette player does when you insert a cassette and then close its door. Or opening a videotape case. Hence the idea of ​​a TikTok user: to put together, in a single video, the sounds of a world that was still analog. Before digital changed everything. And transform most of the gestures into ‘touch’.

curated by Pier Luigi Pisa

