Sound memories are also linked to the technology that dominated the 80s, now practically in disuse. It’s not just about the epic Super Mario soundtracks. There is a whole set of sounds that the kids who grew up in that decade no longer listen to. Like the one, for example, that a cassette player does when you insert a cassette and then close its door. Or opening a videotape case. Hence the idea of ​​a TikTok user: to put together, in a single video, the sounds of a world that was still analog. Before digital changed everything. And transform most of the gestures into ‘touch’.

curated by Pier Luigi Pisa