The Center for Star and Planetary Formation Research at the University of Copenhagen recently published that it found evidence of an ancient oceanic source on Mars, with most of the water coming from carbonaceous chondrites in the outer solar system. The research paper was published in the journal Science Advances.

<img decoding="async" src="https://www5.technews.tw/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=59&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a4b3f35b" border="0" alt=""/>

Previous studies have suggested that Mars had an ocean on most or all of its surface for a while, and that after water vapor seeped from the surface, it cooled and liquefied into liquid water. With this new discovery, the researchers believe that the water source is more likely to be a meteorite from the outer solar system.

This publication is based on a Martian meteorite the researchers investigated. After the asteroid hit Mars, fragments were ejected from the surface of Mars and fell to the earth in the form of meteorites. The research team analyzed 31 meteorites and used chromium isotope identification. Chromium-54 does not occur naturally on Mars, so samples of Martian crust indicate that the surface was hit by material from elsewhere. The alien carriers are most likely carbonaceous chondrites, rich in chromium-54.

It is now known that carbonaceous chondrites have a water content of about 10%. Researchers estimate how many meteorites would be needed to deliver water to cover a large portion of the surface of Mars with a 300-meter-deep ocean. The discovery suggests that water-rich asteroids were the main providers of Mars’ ancient ocean. This argument also supports that most of the water sources of other planets in the solar system, and even the source of organic matter, may also be brought by meteorites from the outer solar system.

▲ Martian ancient crust fragment numbered NWA 7533, weighing 84 grams. (Source: Martin Bizzarro, the same below)

▲ One of the samples of the Martian meteorite shergottite family.

▲ Meteorite NWA 7533, a fragment of the ancient crust of Mars.

(This article is reproduced with the authorization of Taipei Planetarium; source of the first image: Pixabay)

Further reading: