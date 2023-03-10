The source of water molecules in the solar system may have existed before the formation of galaxies

The origin of the water that nourishes everything on the earth is still unknown in the scientific community. When astronomers recently observed the young star V883 Orionis 1,300 light-years from Earth, they unambiguously detected water vapor swirling with other dust and gas in a surrounding disk of material, suggesting that water in galaxies, including our own, was long before other planets formed. exist.

V883 Orionis (V883 Orionis) is a protostar in the Orion constellation of the Milky Way galaxy, surrounded by a circumstellar disk of dust, which will one day give birth to planets orbiting the star.

And tracking the ratio of heavy water (D2O) to ordinary water (H2O) in a newborn star system could reveal how our most curious water forms. Scientists generally believe that water came to the earth through comets or asteroids in the early history of the solar system, but there is no consensus on whether most of the water came through asteroids or comets, and where the water in comets comes from is also a question.

Using the Atacama Large Millimeter and Submillimeter Array (ALMA), a team from the National Radio Astronomy Observatory of the United States has found ordinary water and heavy water in the material disk of the protostar system V883 Orion. Furthermore, the disk of material in V883 Orionis has been confirmed to contain at least 1,200 times the amount of water in Earth’s oceans because it is just hot enough for water to change from ice to gas, making it easy for telescopes to detect.

This suggests that Earth’s water likely formed in the cold interstellar space, long before the sun began to shine and heat.

As the disk evolves, icy dust particles will condense to form a new solar system containing planets and comets. As long as we observe more water in the material disk of V883 Ori, we can basically go back in time and see what the youngest solar system looked like.

The new paper was published in the journal Nature.

(First image source: NRAO)