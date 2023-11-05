The Southern Taurid Meteor Shower Peaks this Weekend: A Spectacular Sight for Skywatchers

Southern Taurid meteor shower to peak this weekend

The Southern Taurid meteor shower is set to reach its peak visibility this weekend, providing a great opportunity for skywatchers. The shower has been visible since late September, but the best chance to see it will be on Sunday at 8:47 p.m. Miami time, according to the American Meteor Society.

Although the Southern Taurids typically only have a frequency of five meteors per hour, they are known for being rich in bolides, which are meteors that appear brighter than Venus. Venus is the second brightest object in the night sky after the Moon, making the Southern Taurids a captivating sight.

“Meteors are a part of the night sky that is outside the norm for people,” said Bill Cooke from NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office. “We go outside and see the stars, the Moon and the planets, which are always there, but we don’t always see the meteors. Meteors are a temporary part of the night sky, and people are fascinated by them.”

To observe the meteor shower, it is best to go outside after midnight in any time zone, but be prepared to spend some time as the meteors may take a while to appear. The Moon will be approaching its full moon phase around the time of the peak, but since the Taurids are bright, the lunar brightness should not interfere with the viewing experience.

The Taurids stand out from other meteor showers due to the size of the meteors. While most meteor showers feature small meteors, the Taurids can have meteors up to a meter long, making them appear very bright when they burn up in Earth’s atmosphere. However, these larger rocks are not expected to reach Earth’s surface, and if they do, they will have broken down into smaller pieces that do not pose any danger.

The Southern Taurids originate from Comet Encke, which has the shortest orbit of all known comets in the solar system. The comet leaves behind a trail of debris, which becomes the Southern Taurid meteor shower when Earth’s orbit intersects its path. Although the shower is expected to have low rates this year, there is always a possibility of a surprise.

In addition to the Southern Taurids, the Northern Taurids meteor shower is also currently active but will not peak until November 12. Looking ahead, there are still other meteor showers to look forward to in 2023, including the Leonids on November 17 and 18, the Geminids on December 13 and 14, and the Ursids on December 21 and 22.

So, grab a blanket and head outside to witness the beauty of the Southern Taurid meteor shower before it ends on December 8. And don’t forget to mark your calendars for the upcoming meteor showers and full moons in the remaining months of 2023.

