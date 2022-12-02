Home Technology The Space Web3 Museum – Curator’s Notes 9
The Space Web3 Museum – Curator’s Notes 9

https://opensea.io/assets/matic/0x2953399124f0cbb46d2cbacd8a89cf0599974963/46801533961623304014339665691054147296598555920100964107626542742560659472884/

New NFT Creation

This time, considering that the users of Matters are mainly polygon wallets, it is placed in opensea. Interested partners are welcome to leave polygon wallets. This NFT, together with a white pixel in that whiteboard, will also be given away.

Space DAO is a platform for pixel art creation, so each pixel that makes up the pattern can also be independently distributed to different wallets on opensea, which can be sold and bought, and the owner can be changed, and the owner also has the right to change its color.

The hidden easter egg content can only be seen by NFT owners.

Friends who are interested in collecting are welcome to get it by leaving a message.

(Because there is no specific requirement, I will send to the polygon wallet associated with Matters. Lower the threshold for collecting NFT)

Everyone is welcome to tip and supplement the gas fee consumed during delivery and the gas fee consumed for creation.

