[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

Expand the application scope of spatial audio content

In addition to providing spatial audio content with immersive sound field listening effects through Apple Music on devices such as the iPhone, Apple recently announced that it will bring Apple Music’s spatial audio content to the vehicle platform with Mercedes’ unveiling of the new EQS SUV electric vehicle.

According to Apple, spatial audio content from Apple Music will be available on the MBUX infotainment system in Mercedes-Maybach models, EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, and S-Class models, providing better quality recordings than any concert hall. Room-grade audio, and with unparalleled multi-dimensional sound and clarity, the driver can experience a fully immersive listening experience.

“Sound quality is very important to Apple Music, so we’re excited to partner with Mercedes-Benz to deliver Apple Music’s spatial audio content natively in the car for the first time,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

And Mercedes-Benz AG Group Chief Technology Officer and Director Markus Schäfer said, we will work together to provide customers with a model music experience unparalleled in the industry. We are proud that our vehicle will be the first non-Apple device ever to feature Dolby Atmos immersive spatial audio.

Drivers of Mercedes-Benz vehicles who currently subscribe to Apple Music can immediately listen to the ever-increasing selection of songs and albums from Spatial Audio from the world‘s best-known artists, spanning all genres, including hip-hop, country, Latin, Pop, Classic, etc.

Apple Music also offers curated Spatial Audio playlists, such as Spatial Audio Experience: Driving Music and Spatial Audio Experience: Hip Hop, where listeners can explore and discover songs by their favorite artists.

Plus, subscribers have access to Apple Music’s 100 million songs, thousands of editorially picked playlists, and daily picks from the world‘s leading music experts, including through Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and All artists and hosts who broadcast on global live radio stations such as “Apple Music Country”.

