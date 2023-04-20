the specifications of the low cost smartphone

Net of the rumors about Samsung foldable smartphones, the well-known South Korean brand has returned to the center of attention also because of theannouncement of Samsung Galaxy A24low cost smartphone that has technical characteristics that wink at a wide audience.

In this regard, as also reported by GSMArena and PhoneArena, the device was announced abroad, more precisely in Vietnam. However, reference is made to a smartphone that should also arrive in Europealso considering the fact that there are already rumors of a possible price below 200 euros.

In any case, important information emerges from the foreign reveal on the Samsung Galaxy A24 data sheet. In fact, we know that the latter includes a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution and “drop” notch. In case you are wondering, the latter is related to a 13MP (f / 2.2) front photographic sensor. In any case, under the body there is then a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, accompanied by 6 / 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD).

On the back, however, a triple rear camera from 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) + 5MP (f/2.2, ultra-wide) + 2MP (f/2.4, macro) peeps out, while the battery is 5,000 mAh. Also present Android 13 and a 25W recharge, as well as it is possible to choose between four colors. The foreign announcement clearly does not offer us precise details on the possible availability of the product as regards our market, but we will see.