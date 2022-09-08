Home Technology The Spirit and the Mouse little mouse adventure game is here! Officially available on September 27!
It turned out to be a mouse, I thought it was Pikachu! ?

Following the previous “stray”, there is another game that can control small animals! Recently, game publisher Armor Games Studios and development team Alblune announced that its latest action-adventure game “The Spirit and the Mouse” is expected to land on the Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG platforms on September 27, as well as on the Nintendo Switch platform. roll out.

“The Spirit and the Mouse” is a narrative action-adventure game in which the player manipulates a mouse named “Lila”, who is accidentally struck by lightning in a violent storm, and then gains the ability to manipulate electricity. They also meet the magical elf guardian “Lumion”, and they must work together to solve the plight of the villagers, or through various puzzles, will finally light up the village again.

While the world of the game will be set in a charming French village, Lila will unlock a variety of abilities by collecting energy and happiness throughout the adventure, helping players travel through this quaint street.

  • Game Name: The Spirit and the Mouse
  • Steam launch date: September 27, 2022
  • Listing platforms: Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, Nintendo Switch
  • Game Type: Adventure

Steam page

