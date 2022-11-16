As a web browser developed by Mozilla, Firefox is famous for its various operating systems, including privacy protection, paging function, fast loading speed, universal use, and smart URL bar. Mozilla’s Firefox browser Firefox 107 is officially released, and it can also be downloaded and installed, but users need to download the offline installation package through the official FTP server. It is understood that this update has no major updates and is more inclined to maintenance. The company revealed that Firefox 107 mainly fixes several security issues in the browser and improves performance on Windows 11 22H2.

This means that the update of Firefox 107 is not large. In addition, Mozilla also launched the Firefox 102.5 Extended Support Release (ESR) version. But this requires Mozilla to release a stable version update before downloading it. But the good news is that in addition to this, the company will also bring updates to all Firefox development versions. After the update, Firefox Beta and Dev will be upgraded to version 108, and Firefox Nightly will be upgraded to version 109. The updates can be found on the official website Check.

Download URL: Directory Listing: /pub/firefox/releases/107.0/ (mozilla.org)

As mentioned earlier, Firefox 107 mainly fixes security issues, but we still have no way of knowing what security risks have been fixed, because Mozilla has not officially released the repair log, and the scale of the repair is not yet clear.

As the stable version of Firefox 108, it will be the last major browser version in 2022. After that, there is a high probability that some maintenance version updates will be launched to fix some errors or bugs encountered by users during use.