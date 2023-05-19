Home » The stand-alone masterpiece “Metro: Last Light” Steam is free for a week-PCM
The stand-alone masterpiece “Metro: Last Light” Steam is free for a week-PCM

Ukrainian studio 4A Games announced today that to celebrate the 10th anniversary of “Metro: Last Light”, it will release Metro: Last Light Complete Edition for free on Steam for a week starting today , as long as you receive it, you can own the game indefinitely.

“Last Light” follows the background of “2033” and is the second work in the “Metro” series. Players will control the protagonist Artyom to continue to fight against the mysterious supernatural creature Dark One and embark on a new journey . According to the official introduction, this time is the “Metro: Last Light Complete Edition” launched in 2013, including all DLC content, not the “Redux” that upgraded the picture quality for PS4, XBOX 360 and other new home consoles in 2014 version, but basically the same content.

In addition to this work, the rest of the “Metro” series “Exile”, “2033 Redux” and “Last Light Redux” are all sold at about 20% off, and you can buy a game for an average of 20 to 50 yuan. If you want to buy all at once Readers of the “Metro” series remember not to miss it.

game claim link

