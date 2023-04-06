Home Technology The Star Wars lightsaber is inside your computer, and the Seagate Lightsaber FireCuda SSD is here
The Star Wars lightsaber is inside your computer, and the Seagate Lightsaber FireCuda SSD is here

Seagate’s latest M.2 SSD is really cool!

Cooperating with Star Wars again, Seagate’s latest Lightsaber series FireCuda SSD may make many Star Wars fans crazy, so this time the heat sink is designed with a lightsaber shape, and the lighting effect of the lightsaber is presented through RGB LEDs.

The Seagate Lightsaber FireCuda SSD with PCIe 4.0 x4 controller currently only offers 2TB options, but the capacity of this series of products is definitely not the point. The important thing is that Seagate Lightsaber FireCuda SSD provides Luke Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader and other 3 lightsabers Design, and the RGB lighting effect can be selected by yourself.

Seagate is certainly not the only brand that is the first to use Star Wars. If you have any impression, NVIDIA has launched TITAN XP Star War Edition, which caused a lot of discussion at the time.


