The Starfield Xbox controller has a secret Easter egg VentureBeat The Machine

Although they areXbox Games ShowcaseInformation, prices, and images have been leaked before, but it’s good to see Bethesda and Microsoft officially announce the Starfield-themed controller and headset for Xbox.

Since it was also released on the same day, some people have already gotten their controllers, one of them being editor Tom Warren from The Verge. He found a nice little surprise. It turns out that when you connect it to an Xbox Series S/X, you get a dynamic background (the Starfield theme, of course).

This isn’t the first time Team Xbox has done this, as the 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller also offers this, making your Xbox Series S/X background inspired by the original Xbox dashboard. If you change the theme, you cannot restore the controller’s background unless you connect it to the console again.

