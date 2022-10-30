Starlink’s satellite Internet service will be available for motorhomes from the end of the year: this was announced and tweet SpaceX accountthe aerospace company founded by Elon Musk that launched satellites into orbit. Orders can already be placed on the Starlink website for new devices that allow moving vehicles to connect to the Internet at high speed and low latency.

The arrival of the new service was anticipated last May, after introducing the Starlink Premium business option, and with an initially intended use only in the case of parked motorhomes and in an authorized parking lot. From December, however, even moving cars (or recreational vehicles) will be able to receive kits and connectivity Satellite internet albeit at different and higher costs.

In October, however, it was launched Starlink per airplanewhile in summer the satellite connection was set up for use on yachts and cruise ships like those of Royal Caribbean Group company.

Starlink for motorhomes, unlike the standard one, requires one high performance flat dish designed for portable use, easily configurable and removable, but also permanently installed on the vehicle: users will also have the ability to connect to multiple satellites and take advantage of advanced GPS functions, having the device and technology available to withstand harsh environments and adverse weather conditions.

Currently, the service can be booked, without a waiting list, in some markets around the world, including Italy is included, where coverage is guaranteed and high capacity, as shown a special Starlink map. However, the supply is subject to the availability of the network and equipment: as regards the performance of Starlink, the recorded download speed averages 124.39 Mbps (upload of 18.90 Mbps) with a latency of 50 milliseconds.

According to what is indicated online, the expected cost to access Starlink for campers is 410 euros for hardware plus 85 euros for a monthly subscription. Among the reported limitations is the obligation to use it only within the same continent as the registered shipping address and, in case of use in a foreign country for more than two months, the obligation to move the account to the new location or the purchase of a subscription supplement to maintain the service.