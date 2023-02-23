Home Technology The stars are exiting Rainbow Six Siege – Rainbow Six: Siege
Technology

The stars are exiting Rainbow Six Siege – Rainbow Six: Siege

by admin
The stars are exiting Rainbow Six Siege – Rainbow Six: Siege

Danish esports organization Astralis has announced that it will become the latest major esports team to withdraw from the competitive Rainbow Six: Siege field.As stated in a blog post, Astralis is leaving the tour due to a change in the league agreement, which Astralis said“significant deterioration”and does not promote“Running Healthy Team Organization in Rainbow 6”the correct conditions.

Speaking about leaving the scene, Astralis CEO Anders Hørsholt added:

“We entered Rainbow 6 and the North American League with great ambitions and the best of intentions, and our American organization has done everything possible to realize those ambitions. However, despite dedicated and extremely loyal efforts by all involved, the Regrettably, the growth and lack of prospects in the league have prevented us from continuing.

He continued: “InThe enthusiasm for the game felt in the fans and everyone involved has been amazing and we have turned every stone to find a way to continue operating. This includes an open and constructive dialogue with Ubisoft, during which all parties explore possible ways forward.

“We appreciate all the efforts that have been made, but unfortunately we have not been able to find a solution where we can continue to operate while meeting our obligations and standards for the working conditions of our staff and players.

Before that, Astralis actually made a serious impact in Six Invitational 2023, with the team managing to finish fourth.

See also  “Ciao, Silicon Valley”, the new Italian Tech webseries that talks about the future

You may also like

The European Union has asked its employees to...

Nothing Ear (Stick) – Nothing Ear (Stick)

Who are the cyber-Russians who attacked Italy and...

End of an era, Rovio pulls Angry Birds...

The free alternative to ChatGpt chose Amazon

Electric Speed: The Lightning Fast Growth of Electric...

TokTok, the EU asks its employees to uninstall...

Blood Bowl III appears to be spoiled and...

To coincide with the arrival of PS VR2,...

Shinji Mikami leaves Tango Game Factory after nearly...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy