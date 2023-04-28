The start-up that (easily) converts the boat to electric

The conversion of small boats is simple: just replace the heat engine with a generator that powers the batteries and engine. For more complex systems, certification is needed and Elettrica Wave also takes care of this, thanks to the synergy with Enave (European naval body), a body that is dedicated to the final certification of conversions as a guarantee for the shipowner on the safety front of the work performed. The partners are Torqeedo and Bellmarine/Transfluid – to the batteries – the Victrons – including all the control and management systems up to the energy production and recharging infrastructure.

«We have industrialized the conversion process in the simplest possible way: the owner takes his boat to his trusted shipyard, the shipyard dismantles the thermal part and our team arrives with the materials and works on it for a couple of weeks. Once the Enave inspection is done the job is done. Furthermore, as far as the infrastructural part is concerned, we are partners of Plenitude + Be Charge, working in synergy with ports and marinas for the development of charging stations”.

Most of the perplexities, when it comes to electric transport, concern the autonomy, the duration of a battery and obviously the conversion cost. «On autonomy, the limits are still technological, due to the weight and size of the batteries to be stowed. If we assume a sailboat between 9 and 15 meters long, a battery pack can oscillate between 70 kg and 180 kg, a weight that is abundantly compensated for by the lack of fuel on board and by the electric motor which is decidedly lighter than the diesel one. As regards the average duration of the batteries, here the technological evolution is making performance ever more long-lasting and efficient over time. Normally a battery for nautical use (e.g. LiFePO4) has a duration of 3500 to 4500 cycles, which allows you to still have 80% of the available capacity after 15 years, if properly maintained», explains Moroni.

As for the costs, they are available on the company website with some indicative examples. For example, for the electrification of a six meter sailing boat with a 5 kW electric motor, 5 kWh batteries, 2 kW battery charger and 50 Wp solar panel. A system that guarantees autonomy of 5 hours with speeds of 3 knots, 2 hours at 4 knots, 1 hour at 5 knots, for a cost starting from 11,900 euros (excluding VAT and installation).

For an 8-metre full electric shaft line goiter with a 10 kW motor, 12 kW batteries and 3 kW battery charger with a 6-hour autonomy at 4 knots, the cost is approximately 22,900 euros. For the conversion into hybrid mode again for an 8-metre goiter with 15 kW engine and battery, with an autonomy in full electric of 8 hours at 4 knots and 90 hours in hybrid, the conversion kit has an indicative price of €27,900 always excluding VAT and installation.