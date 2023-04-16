The startup that made Wi-Fi a work of art. Story of Andrea Calcagno and Cloud4Wi

Do you know what is the most popular technology in the world? And the most universal? It’s Wi-Fi, the only technology that has the same standard from Los Angeles to Hong Kong, crossing all the cities of the world. For each of us it means connection. He saw something more in it. A value on which to build a model startup: Cloud4Wi. And this is his story.

At 19 he wanted to do advertising technology. His passion was art. But he was good at math and physics, and by all accounts he was supposed to be an engineer. So he leaves Cosenza, goes to Pisa, enrolls in engineering. However, he chooses Telecommunications. He falls in love with wireless because he finds something artistic about it. At 24 he graduated with honors and created one of the first university spinoffs. A center of excellence for wireless. He learns a lot, helps large operators to adopt new technologies but then wants to go further. He realizes that there is value in wi-fi beyond connectivity. There is a chance to get information.

Beautiful Minds Marco Quarta, the alchemist scientist who seeks the elixir of eternal youth by Eleonora Chioda

19 March 2023



So in 2014 he founded a startup that generates business from wireless connections in physical places. He immediately had an international vision. And it creates what is technically called a Dual company. Headquarters in the USA (first in San Francisco, then in New York) and research and development center in Italy, in Pisa. Conquer everyone. Big commercial brands. Albertsons, Adidas, Guess, Puma, Campari Group, Ferrari, Lacoste, Prada, Italian FS Group… Investors. Clients. And now it doesn’t burn money, it generates it. It is financially profitable. In 2023 the company is achieving an EBITDA of 30%. And it’s very attractive to the private equity and strategic partner market. And we can bet that his next move will be an exit.

He is Andrea Calcagno. Con Davide Quadrini, founded Cloud4Wi, a startup born in Pisa that immediately took off thanks to the initial trust of an Italian investor, Massimiliano Magrini of United Ventures. Global vision from day one. Two months after birth, Cloud4Wi moves to San Francisco. In the street where all the big Cloud companies are located. He immediately receives acquisition offers. It sells small shares of equity. It does not give up. Thus, Opus Capital by Gill Cogan, one of the best known people in the world of venture capital in Silicon Valley, enters Cloud4Wi first. And in recent times also one of the most important Italian families such as the Drago and Pellicioli family who own the De Agostini group. At the right time, in 2019, Calcagno moves the headquarters to New York.

Beautiful Minds Riccardo Biasini, the engineer chosen by Musk to dig his tunnels: “I’ll make you move better” by Eleonora Chioda

02 April 2023



“With our cloud solution we improve the experience of connecting to a wi-fi network in public places or in companies, which becomes like the one at home with a high level of security. From these connections we extract behavioral information that enables new experiences in the context of proximity marketing or geolocated applications”.

Engineer specialized in telecommunications at the University of Pisa, the faculty preferred by Silicon Valley companies to attract talent. 45 years. Failed artist (“for now”), Calabrian, son of two civil servants, is a discordant voice. So an interview with Andrea Calcagno lasts almost two hours and it’s not just the story of a startup with a perfect story. It is a meeting where we talk about travel, humility, regrets. Of the risks of artificial intelligence. And in this journey of conquests and fundraising (Cloud4Wi has raised more than 20 million dollars), the best moment of his career is with the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

He reports Closed offices and 1,000 startups at risk. Because Israel fears the effect of the Silicon Valley Bank crash by our correspondent Archangel Rociola

March 17, 2023



“Cloud4Wi is a life project. It goes beyond passion. It is a concept that imposes responsibilities on you towards those around you. The founder is one of the most difficult roles when you start a startup. You are a manager, an investor, a seller. You are like a father. You feel that you cannot disappoint those who trust you. Often you are alone. And you are your own severest judge. You are always being tested by someone, because you are being tested by yourself”.

The secrets of a startup that works? “Team, 70 people brought this project to life. Expertise and global vision. We didn’t do Stanford or MIT. We had to prove everything. And we succeeded. Adidas has our solution in all its stores, including in China. Work with large companies it is difficult, but it is a great opportunity. They make you grow more and faster. Finally, there is one thing that makes the difference: a company must generate profitability. And when it does, you are on the right track Today we generate cash flow. We are also independent of the money we have in the bank. Among other things, we had it at the Silicon Valley Bank. I spent two terrible days, but we were so surprised by the intervention of the American state that for the first time in history he insured all the money that was deposited there. And so the next day we had the opportunity to transfer it all”.

If it ends well, will you become rich?

“I’m not a money person, but I have an ambition to give back. To give back, to be grateful. Exit is about generating a relevant return for your lenders.”

What moves you?

“Two poles give me energy: doing something useful and a happy team”.

What made the difference for you?

“Honesty. In 2014 when I arrived in SV many people gave me wrong opinions. I wasted time and money. Today I feel aware of giving honest advice. Not opinions. You know there is a big difference between advice and an opinion?”

What is the main skill that an entrepreneur must have?

“Intuition. Which must be trained from an early age with knowledge. At school I tried to go beyond what I studied. I wanted to learn out of context. And this research continues, it pushes me never to feel satisfied with knowledge. To continue to to search. And to travel…”

Why is travel important?

“It stimulates knowledge and if you cultivate it as a child it gives you more than a degree. I have traveled a lot. For passion, for work. At the age of 14, alone and withdrawn, I went to Montpelier to learn French. It was a very long journey from Cosenza There I learned to dare, to become independent. To face storms. And I understood: the more you face “storm”, the more you learn”.

How do you see yourself tomorrow?

“I got more than I gave and I feel obliged to Italy. I will come back for long periods, I will develop a project for the Italians and I will give back. I am in love with my land. The South. Which has great potential. I would like to create a Venture Capital that helps Italian entrepreneurs to start a global project and get to America”.

Per fare startup: New York o San Francisco?

“In New York you breathe, you don’t just talk about technology and startups. You train lateral thinking, which prevents you from looking in the mirror and always saying the same things. You relate to diversity, interests and people. Silicon Valley is a closed, small world. In which you always talk about the same things with the same people”.

What do you think about artificial intelligence?

“Elon Musk made an observation that I share. The event of artificial intelligence and robotics will lead to a reduction of at least 50% of the workforce. It is a serious issue and we will have to ask ourselves. What is the motivation of a person if it is not work? And in this regard there is the great issue of universal income. Everyone has the right to receive an income when not working…”.

E ChatGPT?

“I use it often. It’s a content generator, it’s super informed, it writes fast and well. Those who write only to inform for work will have a problem. Those who, like you, write with feeling, well… needn’t fear anything”.

What was the best moment of your professional career?

“A lunch with Sergio Mattarella in San Francisco. An enlightened person who struck me a lot, for his simplicity and for his attention to what I was doing. We should use him much more. As an image man of Italy”.

Do you have regrets?

“I am the father of a 10-year-old girl. I have been postponing the decision to have children for a long time. Believing that this would affect my career, my performance. Instead, being a father has given me something more. If I went back, I would do more children and I would have them much sooner”.