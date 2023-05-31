The startups that transform wasted food into a resource

In Italy in 2022 food waste has reached a value of 15.48 billion on the whole supply chain. THE manufacturers they are the cause of economic loss and waste for the value of over 9 billion of Euro between agriculture (26%), industry (28%) and distribution (8%). The families Italians instead contribute to the waste of food resources for 6.48 billionequal to 27 kg of food per year per person.

Based on these data three Italian startups, Regusto, Tuidi and Vitesyhave decided to pool their expertise to create a zero-waste supply chainstarting from the producer and arriving at the final consumer.

The first element of the zero-waste supply chain is represented by Tuidia startup that Leverage artificial intelligence to get an accurate demand forecast. This makes it possible to optimize processes in the food industry. Tuidi works in the retail industry through the Delphi virtual assistant, considering external factors such as weather, holidays and competition to predict sales and make sourcing suggestions in order to minimize the lack of products in stock, excess stock and, consequently, food waste.

When large retail chains are faced with overstocking and trying to recoup potential waste, it comes into play Regusto, portal for the management of products at risk of waste. Through the Regusto platform, food and non-food companies have the opportunity to donate or sell your productswhich are made available to one network of over 700 non-profit organizations active nationwide. These entities redistribute the products to the most needy families. But how to behave when it food waste occurs at the household level? Shelfy is a solution designed by Gears. Thanks to Shelfy photocatalytic technology eliminates the pollutants present inside the refrigerator responsible for the deterioration of food, reducing odors and the number of bacteria. In this way, fresh food stored in the home refrigerator can last twice as long or even triple their normal lifetime.

The international case

She was born in Denmark in 2015 and today operates throughout Europe, the United States and Canada, counting to date over 62 million users. In 2021, according to the App Annie Report, Too Good To Go was the most downloaded app in Italy in the Food & Drink sector. The app allows bars, restaurants, bakeries, pastry shops, supermarkets and hotels to recover e sell online – at discounted prices – unsold food “too good to throw away” thanks to the Surprise Bags, “bags” with a surprise selection of fresh products and dishes that cannot be put back on sale the next day. App users just have to geolocate and search for participating establishments, order their own Surprise Bag, pay for it through the app and go and collect it in the specified time slot to find out what’s inside.

In Italy Too Good To Go has been launched in over 600 municipalities, has more than 7 million users and made it possible to save more than 12 million meals, thus avoiding nullifying the emission of over 22,500 tons of CO 2 used for food production.

In Italy Too Good To Go is the best known and most used anti-waste app but there are several companies that offer the same service. The first born “made in Italy” is Last minute at home. Phenix is the French “Too good to go”, which has just arrived in Italy. Myfoody is an active app since 2015 with which supermarkets can register and notify users of offers and discounts which they apply on certain products that are about to expire or that have aesthetic defects, thus combating the waste of all those foodstuffs that should be thrown away at the end of the day.

Transform waste into resources

There are many Italian startups born to make waste a resource. the longevity Orange Fiber, born more than ten years ago, uses the waste from orange processing to make fabrics. The startup has collaborated with high fashion brands including Ferragamo and the made in Italy tie brand Marinella.

Biova brews beer with bread scraps. You work with the “big wasters”: chains of bakeries, but also large-scale distribution and industrial bakers: “We have partnerships with Coop, with U2, Eataly – says the founder Emanuela Barbano – on each bottle of Biova you can read where the bread to produce it was found. Normally we have it distributed exclusively to the same chains that supplied us with the raw material”. Biova is a craft beer that replaces a part of the malt, the raw material, with bread that should be thrown away at the end of the day: “For now we are able to insert 30% bread but we are working to bring the recipe to 40% bread and 60% barley malt”. Today the startup also makes snacks with the remaining barley malt, which is called “trebbia” and is still full of proteins, fibers and mineral salts, but much poorer in sugars.

From waste to cosmetics

Finally, there are several startups that they extract active ingredients and substances for the cosmetic supply chain from waste. Agricultural companies usually sell the “not perfect” fruits with a loss of 80% to companies that transform them into fruit juices, sauces or jams. Because of this Lawrence Peak, a young farmer, has begun to study new ways to use them. He discovered that it is possible to obtain a by-product similar to homogenized which maintains all the nutritional and antioxidant qualities of the fruit. This is where it comes from Naste Beautya cosmetic startup that produces cosmetic products that are safe and “good” for the body and the environment.







“The apple paste is obtained by recovering the peels and seeds of the Slow Food presidium apples used to produce organic fruit juices – explains the co-founder Simone Piccolo -. Through processes powered by renewable energy, a functional and naturally antioxidant ingredient is obtained due to the certified presence of natural nutrients, including polyphenols, fibers and sugars. With the support of the experience of the Reynaldi cosmetic company, a manufacturer of natural cosmetics for more than 40 years, we transform our apple paste into Naste Beauty cosmetics”.

Kymia transforms the pistachio husk into an ingredient in anti-aging cosmetics. Pistactive-F is a hyper-fermented product obtained through an innovative transformation technology which allows for the enhancement of the phytocomplex naturally contained in the plant, transforming it into an extremely effective antioxidant active ingredient capable of counteracting the free radicals responsible for skin ageing.

Barò Cosmetics was founded in 2015 and has its operational headquarters in Guarene in the province of Cuneo. Its name, Barò, derives from the municipality of Barolo, from which the raw material is taken after the pressing of Nebbiolo grape marc waste grown with organic methods. It has a range of over 100 references and all products are tested for skin tolerability and made in Italy.