The state of Burgenland wants to become more digital

There is still room for improvement in digitization in many areas. In order to change that, ideas should be collected to develop a strategy for a more digital country.

The state of Burgenland wants to increase digital skills in society, business and administration. The basic knowledge of digitization is still expandable in many places, but economically and ecologically important, emphasized State Councilor Leonhard Schneemann (SPÖ) on Thursday. An exchange with stakeholders is planned to discuss ideas and suggestions for the increased teaching of digital skills.

Schneemann also signed the federal government’s “Digital Austria Pact” with State Secretary for Digitization Florian Tursky (ÖVP). In discussions with state partners, best practice examples will be highlighted and ideas will be collected in order to develop a strategy for expanding digital skills. With the results, the state will then also participate in the strategy development of the federal government’s “digital competence offensive”, said Schneemann.

