The annual Steam Awards are always interesting, and 2022 will be no exception as we see which gamers on Valve’s platform crown the winners in each category. Since the winner is determined entirely by voters, it often becomes a popularity contest to see which game wins the award.

As expected, Elden Ring picked up another Game of the Year award, bringing its record-breaking total even higher. FromSoftware’s latest RPG also won Best Game, and I have to say it will be my personal choice for the category.

Some, though, were less pleased with other winners online, namely those who didn’t seem to fit into the category they won. For example, Mobile Gaming was won by Death Stranding, which was criticized by many for not being a perfect handheld experience, and some also felt that No Man’s Sky deserved a labor of love award more than Cyberpunk 2077.

Decide for yourself if you think you’ve won the correct title and its winners in the following list of categories: