The story of Gary Anderson, author of the most famous symbol for the environment

9
One of the most famous symbols in the world was drawn by a 23-year-old boy. This is the story of Gary Anderson and his contribution to saving the planet.
There are stories so good that sometimes you think: “But how have I done so far without knowing them”?. “I did not know that” is the podcast that tells them. From the first phone call made from a cell phone to Spielberg’s shark that kept breaking, each installment is an intelligent story worth listening to. And maybe you don’t even know about it.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
by Pier Luigi Pisa
There are stories so good that sometimes you think: “But how have I done so far without knowing them”?. “I did not know that” is the podcast that tells them. From the first phone call made from a cell phone to Spielberg’s shark that kept breaking, each installment is an intelligent story worth listening to. And maybe you don’t even know about it.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
by Pier Luigi Pisa
See also Apple provides new auxiliary tools to make it easier for manufacturers to create accessories compatible with Apple devices- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends