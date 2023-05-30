Home » The story of Gary Anderson, author of the most famous symbol for the environment
Technology

The story of Gary Anderson, author of the most famous symbol for the environment

by admin
The story of Gary Anderson, author of the most famous symbol for the environment
One of the most famous symbols in the world was drawn by a 23-year-old boy. This is the story of Gary Anderson and his contribution to saving the planet.

There are stories so good that sometimes you think: “But how have I done so far without knowing them”?. “I did not know that” is the podcast that tells them. From the first phone call made from a cell phone to Spielberg’s shark that kept breaking, each installment is an intelligent story worth listening to. And maybe you don’t even know about it.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST

by Pier Luigi Pisa
See also  Apple provides new auxiliary tools to make it easier for manufacturers to create accessories compatible with Apple devices- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

You may also like

New on Amazon Prime Video: Movies & Series...

Humanity at risk of extinction due to AI....

HyperX Could III experience experience: From wearing comfort...

Super compact, cheap and also good? The 1More...

Pagani doesn’t think it’s right now for its...

Apple Discontinues Photo Stream Service – TECHBOOK

Donations, digital is mature and Gen Z and...

COMPUTEX Debuts HTC and Telecommunications Industry Display Results...

Software Development: Dealing with Change – Guarded Suspension

MediaCreate’s weekly sales ranking from May 15th to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy