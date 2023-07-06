The Strange and Humiliating Design of Legendary Equipment in Diablo IV

Title: Diablo IV Players Encounter Hilariously Useless Legendary Equipment

In the world of treasure hunting action games, “Diablo IV” is renowned for its rare and powerful legendary, unique, or ancient unique equipment. However, recent discussions on overseas forums have highlighted the peculiar design of the Blizzard team’s legendary equipment. Some players have come across legendary items that are not only of low value but also extremely humiliating.

Overseas player, LavusVincere recently shared his experience of obtaining a legendary helmet at level 6. While it is expected that low-level orange armor might not be very strong, LavusVincere was left speechless upon discovering the special effects of the equipment. The description read, “Each enemy you have within close range regenerates you by 0 [0-2] Points of life, up to 8 points of life can be restored per second.”

The drop rates of loot, including legendary and ancient unique equipment, are supposed to increase as the player’s character level progresses. The special effect of this particular legendary equipment, called “Gathering Sages,” is no exception. The higher the item strength, the more life it is expected to restore. However, the equipment dropped by LavusVincere’s defeated enemy, the Butcher, was in a low-level state. Hence, the coefficient of restoring life was abysmally low, with a roll of 0 points. This rendered the orange equipment useless and even left LavusVincere feeling ridiculed.

Speculations have arisen among players, suggesting that the Blizzard team may have made a mistake in programming the mathematical functions “round()” and “ceil().” While the former rounds down decimal points, the latter unconditionally rounds up. It is highly likely that the recovery value of this equipment was less than 0.4 and got rounded down by the system.

However, the irony reaches its peak when considering that Blizzard intentionally set the minimum value of the recovery amount to 0. LavusVincere’s case was not an isolated incident, as another player, MamaMouser, also discovered a ring with the same special effect at a low level, restoring 0 points of life per second. In essence, it offered no assistance at all.

While instances of encountering such equipment are rare and usually limited to levels below 10, it remains a matter of debate whether obtaining such a legendary item is considered lucky or unlucky. Most players would never have to endure the frustration of wielding such seemingly useless items.

“Diablo IV” continues to captivate gamers worldwide with its thrilling treasure hunting gameplay. As players venture into higher levels, the hope of discovering truly exceptional and worthwhile legendary items persists.

