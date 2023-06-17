The strategy simulation RPG “Persona 5 Tactica” will be featured in the multi-platform fusion series of classic combat elements “Persona 5 Tactica”

Seya Co., Ltd. announced that the latest work in the “Persona 5” series developed by ATLUS – the strategy simulation RPG “Persona 5 Tactics” (abbreviation: P5T), in addition to the recently released Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Windows platforms, it will also be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Steam platforms on November 17, 2023 (Friday).

In addition, the traditional Chinese version of the first promotional video (multi-platform version) of this game is also released simultaneously. Interested players can refer to the information below.

Introduction to Persona 5 Tactics

Persona 5 is a teenage Rogue RPG. Experience the double life of being a student during the day and being a “Phantom Thief” at night for a whole year. The story of saving the world and making the evil adults repent is loved by many people. The cumulative global sales of the series have exceeded 9 million sets.

The latest work in the series “Persona 5 Tactics” will appear as a strategy simulation RPG. It not only continues the classic combat elements of the “1MORE” and “Total Attack” series, but also experiences the thrill of cooperating with partners to kill the enemy.

What happened to the mysterious girl “Elu the Revolutionary” who rescued Joker and his party, and the “Assist in the Revolution” deal she proposed to the Phantom Thieves…? Please enjoy the revolutionary drama where the phantom thieves struggle all the way!

The first official promotional video has been released

The traditional Chinese version of the first promotional video (multi-platform version) of “Persona 5 Tactics Edition” that was simultaneously released globally on the “Xbox Games Showcase” has now been released on Sega’s official YouTube channel.

※ The game play screens in this article are all from the Japanese version under development. The official release version supports Traditional Chinese subtitles.

Product Information