The strategy simulation RPG “Persona 5 Tactica” will be featured in the multi-platform fusion series of classic combat elements “Persona 5 Tactica”

In addition, the traditional Chinese version of the first promotional video (multi-platform version) of this game is also released simultaneously. Interested players can refer to the information below.
Introduction to Persona 5 Tactics
What happened to the mysterious girl “Elu the Revolutionary” who rescued Joker and his party, and the “Assist in the Revolution” deal she proposed to the Phantom Thieves…? Please enjoy the revolutionary drama where the phantom thieves struggle all the way!
The first official promotional video has been released
※ The game play screens in this article are all from the Japanese version under development. The official release version supports Traditional Chinese subtitles.
Product Information
Product Name: Persona 5 Tactics Edition
Game Platform: Xbox Game Pass / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / Windows /
PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 / Nintendo Switch / Steam
※ Xbox / Windows / Steam only sell digital version
Game Language: Subtitle: Japanese, English, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese / Voice: Japanese, English
Release date: Scheduled to be released on November 17, 2023 (Friday)
Suggested price: regular version: Taiwan 1,790 NTD / Hong Kong 448 HKD
Deluxe Edition: Taiwan 2,340 NTD / Hong Kong 588 HKD
Game Language: Strategy Simulation RPG
Sellers: Seya Co., Ltd.
Game Rating: Supplementary Level 15
©ATLUS ©SEGA All rights reserved.