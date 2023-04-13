One of the most important things when photographing and filming is the light. Good light can make a huge difference in image quality.

There are various possibilities, starting with normal desk lamps up to special video lights.

A big trend are so-called streamer lamps, often in the ring light form factor. Some of these are small, which are then simply supplied with power via USB, but there are also larger ones.

Exactly such a “bigger” model is the Streamplify Light 14. This is a large “Streamer” ring light with a 14-inch diameter and a whopping 36 watts (according to the manufacturer).

This surpasses the cheap USB ring lights by far.

But how does it look in practice? Is the Streamplify Light 14 really as good as the manufacturer promises?

Let’s find out in the test!

Die Streamplify Light 14 im Test

The Streamplify Light 14 consists of two components, the actual lamp and the base.

The Streamplify Light 14 is a ring light with a diameter of 14 inches or around 36cm (outside). This is definitely a bit bigger.

In the middle of the ring light you will find a classic “tripod screw”. The scope of delivery of the lamp includes adapters, for example to mount smartphones or cameras in the ring light, very good!

There is an on/off switch on the ring light, as well as two buttons each for adjusting the brightness and the light colour. The manufacturer also includes a small remote control in the scope of delivery.

Fortunately and almost surprisingly, Streamplify does without an external power supply! The lamp is simply connected to the power supply via a C8 cable and the included cable is pleasantly long!

Stand a little wobbly

In order to use the Streamplify Light 14, you have to mount it on the included tripod. This can be easily unfolded and extended up to 1.7 meters.

In itself, the tripod is okay. It is compact and can be extended very large. However, the tripod is quite “shaky”. This is okay for the lamp itself, but if you want to mount a camera like the Sony ZV-E10 in the ring light, things get adventurous.

However, the tripod/lamp uses a 5/8 inch spigot connection and accordingly, you can use other, more stable, tripods if the tripod that came with it is too shaky for you.

The light and the brightness

According to the manufacturer, the Streamplify Light 14 should deliver the following “performance”:

36W

2250 Lumen

CRI ≧90

Color temperature 3000K to 6000K

36W with an LED lamp is not bad! On the contrary, the Streamplify Light 14 is very bright!

However, I can’t quite confirm the 36W power consumption.

Kalt 100% – 33.2 W

Warm 100% – 32,7 W

Neutral 100%- 32,7 W

Neutral 0% – 9,88 W

In my test, the lamp had a maximum of +- 33W. Still not bad for an LED lamp.

Where the Streamplify Light 14 disappointed me a bit was the CRI value. The manufacturer promises a CRI value of 90+, which would be great!

However, I was only able to measure 80.6 to 86.1 depending on the light colour. The CRI value tends to be slightly better with cooler light colors.

80.6 to 86.1 is absolutely fine in itself, but for content creation, but 90+ would be at an absolute “pro” level.

I can confirm Streamplify’s specification for the color temperature and the ring light surpassed the manufacturer’s specification with 2969K to 6521K.

Conclusion

The Streamplify Light 14 is very useful! Especially if you want to take pictures with a webcam or smartphone in a very dark room.

This is where a good ring light like the Streamplify Light 14 can make a huge difference! The Streamplify Light 14 is also well implemented. Above all, this one is bright!

Many “smartphone ring lights” are just junk. These usually rely on a USB connection and have a corresponding 5-10 W, which is not as much as it might sound.

The Streamplify Light 14 has a little more radiance with 33W!

Streamplify Light 14 ring light with tripod 36 cm – premium tripod with… Quite bright with 33W maximum power consumption

Light color adjustable

Internal power supply and long power cord

Suitable for webcams/smartphones and cameras

With remote

Solid light quality

Stand could be a bit more stable if you fully extend it

CRI value does not quite reach the manufacturer’s specification

The light quality is decent, even if the CRI value in my test doesn’t quite reach the manufacturer’s specification of 90+. 86.1 at the top is not bad either.

Unfortunately, the base is a bit wobbly, especially if you pull it out a little more and/or install a larger smartphone/camera in the ring light. However, we have a standard stand connection here and in an emergency you could swap it out.

At a price of around €70, I really can’t complain here! A high-quality stand alone would cost around €40.

In short, yes I can recommend the Streamplify Light 14!