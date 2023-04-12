The new high-performance creator notebook ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 / Pro 16 OLED (H7604/W7604) is launched, challenging the strongest specifications in the market, equipped with the 13th generation Intel® Core™ i9 processor, the highest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 graphics card (H7604 ) or a professional-grade NVIDIA® RTX™ 3000 Ada graphics card (W7604) certified by ISV to meet the demanding requirements of creators. At the same time, the ASUS ProArtist Awards, which received more than 7,000 entries from around the world last year, was launched again—the creative design competition will open from April 15th to July 15th. Creators around the world use their works to present the vision of environmental protection issues, which are divided into four categories: photography, graphic design, film shooting, and animation.

Event Details: ASUS ProArtist Awards 2023

ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 / Pro 16 OLED (H7604/W7604) has the world’s first 16-inch 120Hz 3.2K HDR OLED wide-angle touch screen, and has passed Calman and PANTONE® color dual certification, and TÜV Rheinland’s eye protection certification blessing , the ultimate visual feast is in front of you. Based on the experience of creators, it has the exclusive ASUS Dial physical drawing knob, intuitive and precise operation; the upgraded version of ProArt Creator Hub integrates all Adobe creative creative software, and the built-in Pantone® color chip system in the color management tool is a great leap forward in professionalism; Support 1024-level pressure-sensitive touchpad, swaying inspiration with zero limits.

When the performance reaches the top, there must be excellent heat dissipation assists! ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16/Pro 16 OLED (H7604/W7604) adopts ASUS IceCool Pro heat dissipation technology, maintains heat dissipation performance with 160W power, and keeps the operating volume below 40 decibels, so creativity will not be interrupted. Equipped with up to 64GB DDR5 memory and up to 8TB high-performance SSD hard disk, the data storage is fast and stable, and the productivity is endless! Suggested price: NT$94,900, learn more: ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED (H7604); suggested price: NT$96,880, learn more: ASUS ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED (W7604).