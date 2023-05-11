The strongest portable game console ASUS ROG Ally will go on sale on the official website and Fortress at noon on May 12

𧂯 After a long time, ASUS ROG Ally officially lifted the ban. This built-in Win11, equipped with [email protected] screen, the official said that the performance of the host is 50-100% faster than SteamDeck. This host will start pre-ordering activities at ASUS official online store and Fortress at noon on May 12. The official online store will also launch ROG Ally (512GB) + XG Mobile (RTX 4090) display limited edition combination.

ASUS ROG Ally uses Windows 11 as the foundation, and the Armory Crate interface will pop up when booting. ASUS ROG Ally uses Windows 11 as the foundation, and the Armory Crate interface will pop up when booting.

There are two versions of ROG Ally, namely the latest AMD Ryzen Z1 and Z1 Extreme version. The latter is even known as the fastest APU at present. For high-efficiency hardware, this machine is equipped with dual cooling fans. Other hardware specifications include 16GB RAM. 256 or 512GB SSD, a microSD card can be inserted on the top of the set to expand the capacity. Since the APU is divided into versions, and the price difference is only 1,000 yuan, if you consider the performance, you can basically go straight to the top.

In terms of screen, ROG Ally is close to the needs of modern gamers. It uses a resolution of 1,080p, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a brightness of 500nits plus touch controls. Compared with Steam Deck, which is only equipped with a 1,280 × [email protected] screen, plus the latest High-efficiency APU, just looking at the numbers is indeed much better than Steam Deck.

ROG Ally weighs 608g and has a volume of 28 × 11.3 × 2.12cm. Since there is no relationship between two touchpads, the position of the handle will be smaller, and the buttons will use an asymmetrical design. It is also equipped with left and right analog “mushroom” switches, Cross switch, 4 main buttons on the right, left and right shoulder buttons, and trigger button. There are also 2 grips on the back of the machine and 4 auxiliary buttons such as screen projection and menu. ROG Ally is a stick for players with thin hands like me. That’s right, but players with big hands may not like it too much.

Compared with SteamDeck, the biggest competitor in the market, ROG Ally uses Windows 11 as OS, and Armory Crate software will be automatically opened after booting for assistance. It can quickly integrate various platforms or games in the same interface, and can be quickly opened when booting or with just one key. The interface is very convenient. At the same time, because ROG Ally uses Windows, the installation software compatibility will be higher, so players can install the works they want to play on major platforms without complicated steps.

Like other portable game consoles, this machine can also be connected to a large TV or computer screen to play, and it is also equipped with a dedicated XG interface, which can be equipped with an ASUS ROG XG Mobile external display unit. The latest version is RTX 4090, and the price reaches HK $21,998, making ROG Ally the most powerful and most expensive external display in the history of mobile phones today.

Measured! ASUS ROG Ally vs Steam Deck

After explaining the basic specifications, I believe players are all concerned about the performance of ROG Ally in consoles and games. In the next article, I will introduce ROG Ally from multiple angles, and readers want to know how far the performance will be compared with Steam Deck. .

