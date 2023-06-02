The strongest portrait shooting mobile phone vivo V27 5G unboxing evaluation sharing: Equipped with front and rear 50-megapixel tracking lens and stylish soft halo design

Still looking for a phone that can take beautiful portraits? Come! If you have such a demand, of course you should look for the V series mobile phone of vivo, a portrait shooting expert brand! Recently, vivo ushered in the latest and most powerful vivo V27 5G mobile phone with an original soft light portrait system, built-in halo and equipped with front and rear 50 million pixel lenses. In addition to the powerful ability to shoot people, the product is also very sharp in appearance design , the appearance is the first time to use jade glass technology to restore the color and luster of jade. The new clear emerald color “Yan Ruyu” shines with a restrained fashion sense, and there are also elegant “Fen Dai Jin” and deep “Graphite Black” to make everyone look beautiful and handsome. Handsome guys create different fairy styles!

If you want to be different from other mobile phones, choose vivo V27 5G! Its appearance design is the first jade glass technology to create a traditional and introverted “Yuan Ruyu” gentle new color, restore the jade color texture and crystal clearness, with unique photochromic technology, through ultraviolet light to change the jade color at will, super beautiful!

vivo V27 5G is the world‘s first portrait flagship mobile phone equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. Therefore, in addition to excellent photography performance, it is also free to play mobile games, and it is fast and stable to grab treasures!

vivo V27 unboxing

Since this phone has been on the market for more than a month, many media friends have unpacked and introduced it first. In this article, I will mainly focus on sharing the actual photos~

Very textured packaging box design, everything is full of design aesthetic elements!

V27 5G is the first jade glass technology to create a traditional and introverted “Yuan Ruyu” gentle new color, restore jade color texture and crystal clear, with unique photochromic technology, allowing users to change the jade color at will through ultraviolet radiation. The first choice for 2023 fashion outfits!

The contents of the vivo V27, in addition to the V27 phone body, there are screen protectors (installed on the phone at the factory), transparent phone case, charging cable, 80W fast charger (the phone supports 66W fast charging), USB Type-C to Type -A fast charging cable, SIM card pin, and instruction manual.

The vivo V27 comes with a charger with 80W power output, you can also use it to quickly charge other devices!

The mobile phone has a built-in 4600mAh large power, and supports 66W ultra-fast flash charging, has twice the battery life and 24-fold charging safety protection! When fast-charging with 66W Super Flash, it can charge from 1% to 50% in just 19 minutes! Using a smarter and safer charging mode, the battery life is doubled to the industry standard~

The back of the fuselage in “Yan Ruyu” color scheme is really beautiful! Vivo pioneered jade glass technology, which beautifully presents a noble and jade-like texture! It will gradually become darker after being exposed to sunlight, or you can also pick up a flashlight to illuminate it, the color of the body glass will show the totem design you want according to your illumination!

In order to test the light discoloration, I first irradiated it with a small ultraviolet flashlight, and deliberately only irradiated the left half. It can be clearly seen that the irradiated part has a darker color, but because it is not evenly irradiated, the distribution is uneven. This means that you can go to Play with color changes!

When the sun is coming, quickly pick up the mobile phone to dry the mobile phone, and it will become dark immediately! It’s really interesting! When there is no continuous sunlight or ultraviolet light, the color will slowly change back~

The V27 5G has a round and thin design with a thin and light body thickness of 7.36mm to provide an excellent use feeling!

The phone is really thin! The frame design is quite beautiful and easy to hold!

The bottom of the fuselage is equipped with speakers, USB Type-C port, microphone and SIM card slot

The SIM card slot supports Nano SIM+SIM2, capable of 5G dual card dual standby!

The vivo V27 is equipped with the world‘s first MediaTek brand new Dimensity 7200 platform, adopts the industry-leading TSMC 4nm advanced process technology, and 8-core CPU, bringing a smoother user experience and extremely low power consumption performance!

Extremely thin and light 3D curved screen

In terms of screen specifications, the vivo V27 is equipped with a 6.78-inch FHD+ resolution 3D curved screen, which can reach a maximum screen refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch refresh rate of 300Hz, so it can also be called a high-performance mobile game artifact! In addition, it has a local peak brightness of 1300nits, low power consumption and effectively reduces the proportion of blue light. With a movie-level display specification of 1.07 billion colors, it can provide a more comfortable viewing experience. Playing games and chasing dramas are the ultimate performance!

The thickness of the V27’s one-piece narrow frame is 2.3 mm, and the slim body does not bring extra burden to the hands.

It is only 7.36 mm thick and weighs only 180 g, providing a silky smooth feel.

Looks great with the case on too!

Installing the attached transparent case not only perfectly protects the phone, but also does not reduce the texture of the exterior design!

The bottom is also perfectly covered~

Built-in fill light ring and rear lens design

In addition to the attractive design, the vivo V27 has a very powerful shooting ability. I have been using it for more than a month and I am very satisfied! Other competing products in the same price range should not be its opponents!

The main camera of the vivo V27 is equipped with a 50-megapixel OIS super-sensitive main lens. It has a 1/1.56-inch SONY IMX766V photosensitive element. Compared with the previous generation, the area of ​​the photosensitive element has increased by 59%. Shock, easily extend the exposure, increase the light input by 6 times, and easily record every moment whether it is taking pictures or video. In addition, the V27 is also equipped with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens, which can easily meet the needs of daily life recording in different scenes.

What’s even cooler about the vivo V27 is that it also incorporates the original “soft light portrait” system, which uses a stylish rear soft light ring to create a professional fill light effect comparable to studio spotlights. With nano-level light guide technology, the light is soft and not glaring, making it ideal for dark environments. The bottom brings a nearly 30% improvement in clarity, and provides a 50 million AF super-sensitive camera at the same time.

The vivo V27 uses a SONY 1/1.56-inch ultra-sensitive main lens, with a rear soft light ring and OIS+EIS dual anti-shake, so that the camera can capture more light and reduce blur, making night shots clearer and brighter!

The rear-mounted soft light ring automatically adjusts the brightness according to the environment, and with nano-level light guide technology, it is soft and not dazzling, creating the effect of a studio spotlight. After activating the soft halo, you can see that this halo is super bright! So the lighting effect is very good~

The lens module will not be too prominent,

The front lens of the vivo V27 is equipped with a 50-megapixel AF human eye fixed-focus lens, which not only has ultra-high image quality and ultra-clear details, but also has an upgraded AF autofocus, which makes focus tracking faster and more precise. In terms of selfie function, there are more than 40 kinds of beauty makeup detail adjustments, 21 kinds of portrait style filters, 26 kinds of beauty, and 144 kinds of pose photo templates. In addition, it also has a Vlog micro-movie function, providing 24 scene templates, and can shoot professional-quality short video and audio.

shoot share

Just mentioned that vivo V27 has up to 144 built-in pose photo templates, such as portrait mode, professional mode, movie mode, slow motion, professional, dual recording, sports, panorama, file correction, high resolution, super moon, Double exposure, time-lapse video dynamic photo and other modes. If you have the opportunity to experience, or after purchasing this phone, don’t forget to make good use of these functions!

In terms of video recording, in addition to supporting video formats up to 4K/30fps and 1080p/60fps, it also has 24 built-in micro-movie templates, allowing users to easily create exclusive micro-movie shorts! !

Here are some photos I took for your reference.

The shooting system will automatically identify the object to be shot, and switch to the most suitable shooting mode! Hey, even if the lens is dirty, it knows that it will send out a reminder!

gourmet food

8825252…, the effect of shooting food is really good, I am getting hungry after seeing it! !

Shooting colorful flowers shows a good contrast and bright colors~

The effect of the bokeh is very good, here you can see the gradation of the shallow depth of field effect calculation is very natural

It’s like using a single-eye camera to shoot with a Guisangsang large-aperture fixed-focus lens!

Next, let’s take a look at shooting outdoor scenes, and look at the performance and differences of semi-wide-angle, standard 1x, and 2x optical zoom~

0.5x

1x

2x; it can be felt that the shooting effects of the three scenes are very good, full of details!

1x

1x

1x

1x

1x

night shot

1x

2x; can also clearly see objects inside the building, really powerful!

It is already very dark at 8 o’clock in the evening, but it can still feel the brightness of dusk. The night shooting effect is really powerful!

2x shooting noise will be more

0.5 wide-angle; it can still take good light trails, this camera… oh no, this phone’s camera capability is really strong! !

1x

0.5x

1x

2x; the performance of the three lenses at night is very good~

0.5x

With vivo V27, you can capture clear pictures no matter how late you take pictures!

People photography is super powerful! !

Use the AF human eye tracking lens to take a selfie, and you can take a poster-level selfie with one click, whether it is zooming in or adjusting more details, you can easily handle it!

You can choose a variety of styles and filter modes when shooting! Automatically focus on faces without worrying about blurred shots~

Close-up portrait mode has a very good shallow depth of field effect!

The pictures captured are as excellent as a professional SLR camera, with high contrast, rich colors and not dull! The color accuracy is also very good, and the skin tone is perfect. It is really a very strong portrait phone!

Taking group photos is also no problem, because there is a super wide-angle lens!

If you want to focus on some people, you can zoom in and shoot. It is really convenient to have a 2x optical lens!

Want to help your girlfriend take good photos without getting scolded? Just use vivo V27!

Finally, I would like to share some photos of Shui Shui for your reference~

Make good use of portrait mode and filter effects, and your girlfriend will be so beautiful that she will hang out with you every day!

It is no longer difficult to take good portraits with the vivo V27, and there will be no tragic incidents of blurry shooting, and you can see that the skin color is so perfect, so you don’t need to bother with retouching soft titles for post-production~

No matter how many girlfriends you have, you are not afraid (mistakes), you can use some style modes to present a special tone and atmosphere, ensuring that you will become a heartthrob from now on, and everyone will ask you out for outdoor shooting!

To be honest, I also used my professional camera to shoot and compare. There is really not much difference between the works shot with vivo V27 and the SLR camera!

The bokeh processing of the portrait mode is very good, so that we can focus more on the main body of the character and easily capture the beautiful moments~

It is also fun to make good use of the filter mode, and the black and white pictures are also unique~

You don’t have to worry about taking portraits at night. In addition to the built-in fill light ring to assist, it can also present the effect of a DSLR camera with a large aperture bokeh without too much noise~

Portrait mode can also switch lenses, which is convenient for you to adjust the distance, but it is recommended to use 1x for better image quality~

Low-light portraits will turn on the fill light, and the closer the distance, the more obvious the effect~

If you don’t have much experience in shooting people and instructing them on how to pose, you can make good use of this “pose” composition function to assist you in shooting! So with the vivo 27, in addition to being able to take good pictures, you will soon be able to become a master of photography! (It’s good that you know how to use this function secretly, don’t tell your girlfriend!)

The god-level portrait flagship mobile phone vivo V27 5G has both inside and outside, which can open up the world of portrait shooting! The product offers two versions of 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB, and the suggested prices are NT$16,990 and NT$17,990 respectively.

vivo V27 5G Specifications

Product Vivo V27 5G Operating System Funtouch OS 13 Screen 6.78 inches FHD+ (2400 x 1080) Camera Front Lens 50MP AF Main Lens (f/2.45) Rear Lens 50MP IMX766V OIS Main Lens (f/1.88)

8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2)

2MP Macro Lens (f/2.4) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Color Yan Ruyu/Pink Gold/Graphite Black Size 164.1×74.8×7.36mm (Graphite Black)

164.1×74.8×7.4mm (Yan Ruyu/Fen Daijin) Weight 180g Battery capacity 4600mAh (standard value), 66W flash memory 8GB RAM+256GB ROM (Yan Ruyu/Graphite Black)

12GB RAM+256GB ROM (Pink Gold/Graphite Black) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Type-C, OTG, NFC, WiFi-6 positioning GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, A-GPS

Cellular Positioning, WLAN Positioning Sensor Invisible Fingerprint Recognition, Gravity Sensor, Light Sensor, Distance Sensor, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Color Temperature Sensor, Laser Focus, Infrared Remote Control SIM Nano SIM 1+ SIM 2 Network Mode 5G Dual Card dual standby network 5G NSA: n1, n3, n5, n7, n8, n20, n28, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78

4G FDD-LTE：B1,B2,B3,B4,B5,B7,B8,B18,B19,B20,B26,B28

4G TDD-LTE：B38,B39,B40,B41

3G WCDMA：B1,B2,B4,B5,B8

2G GSM：850,900,1800,1900MHz

Summary of experience

Overall, the exterior design of the vivo V27 is not only pretty good-looking, but also feels good in the hand, and the user interface is also very smooth. Of course, what attracts me the most is its camera quality! The vivo V series mobile phone has always been the most popular place for everyone in the portrait photography part. This time, the design of the fill light ring is really quite convenient. You can also use it in places with insufficient lighting to shoot some small objects. Because it is equipped with Dimensity 7200 processor and supports the new memory integration 3.0 technology, it can operate very smoothly and quickly in various camera functions (including AI post-production calculation), and there will never be some competing cards at the same price card phenomenon.

The main lens is equipped with a 50-megapixel SONY IMX766V photosensitive element OIS super-sensing design, you can clearly feel that the captured picture is full of details, I would even recommend that you use the main lens even if you want to shoot distant objects, and then crop your For partial images, sometimes this is used because the amount of incoming light is relatively large and the resolution is high, and the effect obtained will be very good! Of course, the camera system sometimes uses AI computing to assist, so you might as well try several shooting methods to see which one works best.

Portrait photography has a variety of styles and filter modes. You must come and play. Even if you browse the photos on a big screen, I think the effect will not be worse than the Sony professional SLR camera in my hand. The night portraits are also very sharp. Beyond systems that use non-wide aperture lenses for SLRs! The most important thing is that the price of the product is quite affordable, it is very suitable for yourself or as a gift to the elders!

