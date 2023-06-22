The study found for the first time that Enceladus has the key phosphorus element for life | Saturn | Cassini | Phosphate

Schematic illustration of the plume of water ice that Cassini flew past the surface of Enceladus. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

[The Epoch Times, June 22, 2023](The Epoch Times reporter Linda compiled a report) Astronomers recently confirmed the presence of phosphate in a stream of icy water erupting from Saturn’s moon Enceladus. key ingredients of life. Scientists have also found another clue that Enceladus’ subsurface ocean could support life. The study was published June 14 in the journal Nature.

The international team of researchers found sodium phosphate, which is commonly found in deli meats eaten on Earth, in water streams ejected from Enceladus’ subsurface ocean. That doesn’t mean someone cured meat around Saturn, though; phosphates are a fundamental key ingredient in geology and biology. Astronomers have long been interested in the oceans of other worlds because water is an essential ingredient for life. If these alien oceans also contain salt and organic molecules like Earth’s oceans, then they may also be able to support the existence of life.

The difficulty with studying subsurface oceans is that they’re locked beneath a thick, frozen crust that NASA robots can’t yet reach. But Enceladus erupts every once in a while, spewing plumes of water-ice material (ice plumes) from its subsurface ocean, first spotted by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft Yes, it orbits Saturn for 13 years and even travels through these icy plumes of Enceladus, gathering information along the way.

When Cassini spotted ice plumes in its orbit around Saturn, scientists found evidence of sodium salts (such as sodium chloride, or table salt; and sodium bicarbonate, or baking soda), hinting at some chemistry in the ocean below. Element. But Cassini wasn’t designed to investigate ice plumes and mysterious oceans. The new study used information from the Cassini cosmic dust analyzer to find a new perspective on the plume. The Cosmic Dust Analyzer was originally designed to figure out the composition of the dust in Saturn’s rings.

Scientists have thus detected phosphates on Enceladus, which shed light on what’s going on beneath its icy exterior. Phosphates tend to be found in waters that are very low in calcium — for example, in “soda lakes” like Mono Lake in California. Soda lakes are very alkaline and rich in salt and other phosphates. The researchers believe that this water is the water inside Enceladus, which may contain at least 100 times the phosphorus concentration of Earth’s seawater.

With this discovery, scientists now have ample evidence to say with confidence that the plumes come from Enceladus’ subsurface ocean, and that Saturn’s moons are rich in phosphorus, which is vital for life, which could be useful for exploring where in the solar system Life hiding has great significance. ◇#

