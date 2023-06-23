the submarine imploded and the dead occupants on the c…

The US Coast Guard has confirmed that the submarine Titanon a “visit” to the wreck of the Titanic with 5 people on board, it imploded due to oceanic pressureto. The confirmation comes after today the rescuers, through an underwater drone, had found debris near the wreck of the Titanic, at a depth of 3800 meters.

Subsequent analysis confirmed that the debris in question was part of the submarine’s OceanGate Expeditionsthe company that organized these particular excursions.

What happened to the submarine Titan?

The Titan set off on its adventure in the early hours of Sunday, June 18, 2023, detaching from its mother ship off the Canadian coast. After about 2 hours the submarine lost contact with the mother ship, which after 8 hours of waiting raised the alarm.

Inside the submersible, a 6m long carbon fiber rectangle, were four+ tourists Stockton Rush, CEO and founder of OceansGate Expeditions who maneuvered the Titan via a $40 video game controller. The four passengers were Hamish Harding (a 58-year-old British businessman), Paul-Henri Nargeolet (a 77-year-old French Titanic expert) e Shahzada e Suleman Dawoodrespectively father and son aged 48 and 19.

Initially the assumptions were that everyone was still alive, trapped in the damaged submarine with up to 96 hours of oxygen autonomy (expired in today’s Italian morning).

The implosion of the Titan caused the instantaneous death of all five passengers, who paid $250,000 each to participate in this absurd journey.

An announced tragedy?

In addition to the question of the controller used as a rudder, other alarming details are emerging regarding the limited (if not non-existent) security measures of the Titan.

In 2018, David Lochridge, a pilot and team member at OceanGate, had raised concerns about the Titan’s forward observation hatch. According to Lochridge the hatch was tested to operate at a maximum depth of 1300 meters. We recall that the Titan, to reach the wreck of the Titanic, it went up to 3800 meters. As a result of his criticism of the submarine, Lochridge was fired resulting in a legal battle with OceanGate.

Stockton Rush showed details of the interior of the Titan submarine. Inside the vehicle, there are three screens — one with navigation information, another turned to sonar and a larger screen, in the background, where images are shown to passengers. #submarine #Submersible #OceanGate pic.twitter.com/lk6qJpFUyg — leo_dantasht (@leo_dantasht) June 22, 2023

And then again the words of the CEO Stockton Rush, among the deceased of the disaster, who in 2021 stated that “security certifications slow down technological progress”. The same Stockton Rush that never emerged from that very expensive and absurd suicide expedition.

Offer Vinyl Record Player, 3 Speeds (33 1/3, 45 And 78 RPM) Stereo… 【Brief Style Case】 Briefcase / briefcase design, easy portability and switch from room to room…【3 Belt Drive speed】 33/45/78 RPM speed settings with included 45rpm adapter let you…【Bluetooth function】 you can connect to your bluetooth wirelessly, such as mobile phone,…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

