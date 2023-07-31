The Success and Challenges of the DART Mission: Shaping NASA’s Planetary Defense Program

Title: One Year Since Historic DART Mission Successfully Altered Asteroid’s Trajectory

By Julio Garcia G. / Science Journalist

On September 26, it will mark the one-year anniversary of the groundbreaking DART spacecraft mission, which successfully modified the trajectory of an asteroid named Dimorphos. Dimorphos, for the record, was never a threat to Earth in terms of a potential collision.

The DART mission was initiated by NASA as part of a larger planetary defense program aimed at studying near-Earth objects such as asteroids and comets. These objects, which orbit the Sun at a distance of approximately 4 million kilometers from Earth, can pose a significant danger if their paths align with our planet’s orbit.

To address this issue, NASA established the Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) in 2016, allocating substantial resources to search for and determine the orbits and characteristics of near-Earth objects. If an object is identified as posing a 1% or greater probability of colliding with Earth within the next 50 years, the PDCO notifies the Executive Office of the President and U.S. Congress to assess necessary actions.

Given the complexity of this task, international collaboration and coordination are essential. The U.S. government actively seeks the participation of other countries and governments to mitigate the dangers of asteroids and comets that come in close proximity to Earth.

Allocating significant funds, NASA strives to develop advanced technologies, such as the DART mission, capable of diverting potentially life-threatening objects. However, the challenge arises in detecting objects late in their trajectories toward Earth and finding effective methods to redirect them.

Recently, the Hubble Space Telescope captured an image of a swarm of rocks believed to have broken off Dimorphos when DART collided with it at a staggering speed of 22,530 kilometers per hour. These rocks, ranging in size from 3 to 35 meters in diameter, are slowly drifting away from the asteroid, similar to the pace of a giant tortoise walking on a beach.

Scientists are still investigating whether this rock swarm resulted from the impact or was present before the collision. David Jewitt from the University of California, who closely monitored Dimorphos before and after the DART mission, remarked on the significant observation, stating that the characteristics of the rocks align with the theory that they were torn from Dimorphos’ surface upon impact.

To deepen our understanding of the dynamics of asteroid-spacecraft impact, the European Space Agency (ESA) is planning a mission named Hera to study the binary asteroid Didymos, which includes Dimorphos. Scheduled for 2026, Hera aims to provide invaluable insights into asteroid geophysics, solar system formation, and evolutionary processes, emphasizing the impact of future missions on altering asteroid trajectories.

Reflecting on the catastrophic event that occurred 65 million years ago when an asteroid struck Earth, leading to mass extinctions and the end of dinosaurs, it is evident that much remains to be understood about mechanisms causing large-scale impacts. Enhancing our predictive capabilities, potentially through the use of Artificial Intelligence, is crucial to detecting such events in a timely manner.

The detection and monitoring of potentially dangerous asteroids and comets are of paramount importance for our survival, ranking alongside climate change as a significant challenge we must address. Although the urgency of climate change is undeniable, ensuring our preparedness against catastrophic impacts from space is an enduring endeavor.