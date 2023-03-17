Home Technology The success of robots depends on looks
Technology

The success of robots depends on looks

by admin
The success of robots depends on looks

A British research team found that robots can increase well-being in the workplace. What matters is her appearance.

Two robots from the University of Cambridge were sent to a technology consulting start-up for four weeks. Both had the same voice, same facial expressions and identical scripts, therefore one and the same function. They should encourage and entertain employees to exercise to increase overall well-being while at work – through weekly ‘well-being’ sessions. Only the optics differed between the robots, which led to different results.

While one robot featured a toy-like aesthetic, the other looked more human-like. Participants who completed the feel-good program on the toy-like robot reported feeling closer to their AI trainer, those who worked with the humanoid-like robot. He has also had greater success in increasing employees’ well-being more than his humanoid counterpart.

Expectation versus reality

According to the researchers, this could be due to the expectations placed on the robots. Since the toylike looks simpler, expectations would probably have been lower. As a result, humans found it easier to interact and connect with the machine. On the other hand, higher expectations were placed on the humanoid robot, some of which could not be fulfilled. The self-motivation thanks as a result.

Nonetheless, both robots proved to be useful tools to increase well-being in the workplace. The findings were presented on Wednesday in Stockholm, at the ACM/IEEE International Conference on Human-Robot Interaction. The recommendation formulated by the WHO for companies to take more measures to promote the psychological well-being of employees is often countered by a lack of resources and staff. Robots like those used in the experiment could help.

See also  "Doom" creator John Carmack: There will be general artificial intelligence-breaking latest news in ten years - Hong Kong unwire.hk

(home)

You may also like

Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski Consider Taking a...

LG presents the new OLED TV range

free-to-air matches on Canale 5 and Prime Video

Zorloo ZuperDAC MAX Portable Decoder Ear Amplifier, Portable...

A brief review of Bayonetta Origins: a moving...

How to remove sound from a video

Mattarella’s formidable speech for the climate

Unique and unassuming! STUDIO DOE’s high-end fashion branch...

MIT Kerberos: Vulnerability enables denial of service

Ah ok, so the problem was the crypto?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy