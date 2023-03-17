A British research team found that robots can increase well-being in the workplace. What matters is her appearance.

Two robots from the University of Cambridge were sent to a technology consulting start-up for four weeks. Both had the same voice, same facial expressions and identical scripts, therefore one and the same function. They should encourage and entertain employees to exercise to increase overall well-being while at work – through weekly ‘well-being’ sessions. Only the optics differed between the robots, which led to different results.

While one robot featured a toy-like aesthetic, the other looked more human-like. Participants who completed the feel-good program on the toy-like robot reported feeling closer to their AI trainer, those who worked with the humanoid-like robot. He has also had greater success in increasing employees’ well-being more than his humanoid counterpart.

Expectation versus reality

According to the researchers, this could be due to the expectations placed on the robots. Since the toylike looks simpler, expectations would probably have been lower. As a result, humans found it easier to interact and connect with the machine. On the other hand, higher expectations were placed on the humanoid robot, some of which could not be fulfilled. The self-motivation thanks as a result.

Nonetheless, both robots proved to be useful tools to increase well-being in the workplace. The findings were presented on Wednesday in Stockholm, at the ACM/IEEE International Conference on Human-Robot Interaction. The recommendation formulated by the WHO for companies to take more measures to promote the psychological well-being of employees is often countered by a lack of resources and staff. Robots like those used in the experiment could help.

(home)