The super tree that is supposed to save the climate

Fifty-three million years ago, Earth was much warmer than it is today. Temperatures were mild even in the Arctic Ocean—an almost tropical setting reminiscent of Florida, with swaying palm trees and roaming crocodiles. Then the world changed. The amount of carbon in the atmosphere dropped drastically, and things began to cool to today’s conditions, meaning glaciers can persist well beyond the poles.

What caused this change remained unclear for decades. Eventually, scientists dug into the Arctic mud and uncovered a possible clue: a layer of fossilized freshwater ferns up to 20 meters thick. The site suggests that the Arctic Ocean may at times have been covered by vast mats of small-leaved, aquatic Azolla ferns. Azolla ferns are among the fastest growing plants on the planet. The scientists therefore theorized that such ferns, when they cover the ocean, may have consumed huge amounts of CO₂, helping to rid the atmosphere of greenhouse gases and thereby cool the planet.

Patrick Mellor, paleobiologist and chief technology officer at startup Living Carbon, takes a lesson from the story about these tiny ferns: Photosynthesis could save the world. Certain conditions seem to have helped the Azollas at the time. The arrangement of the tectonic plates at that time meant that the Arctic Ocean was mostly enclosed. Like a huge lake, allowing a thin layer of sweet river water to collect on it, creating the conditions the ferns needed. And when a generation of ferns died, they settled in more saline water, which slowed decay and stopped microbes from releasing the carbon stored in the ferns back into the atmosphere.

But now, according to Mellor, we cannot wait millions of years for the right conditions to return. If we want plants to save the climate again, we have to encourage them to do so. “How can we bring about an anthropogenic ‘Azolla event’?” he asks. Mellor and his company wanted to address that. At Living Carbon, Mellor is trying to develop trees that grow faster and store more carbon than their natural counterparts – while also resisting rot and keeping carbon out of the atmosphere.

A forest of genetically modified plants

In February, less than four years after its inception, the company made headlines when it planted its first “photosynthesis-enhanced” cottonwood trees in a swath of lowland forest in Georgia. This was undoubtedly a breakthrough: it is the first forest in the United States to contain genetically modified trees.

But there’s still a lot we don’t know about technology. How will these trees affect the rest of the forest? How far will their genes spread? Does this affect nature? And how good are they really at removing more carbon from the atmosphere?

Living Carbon has already sold CO₂ emission credits for its new forest to end customers who want to offset part of their own greenhouse gas emissions in return for payment. The company is working with larger firms that it plans to offer such trading to in the years to come. However, scientists studying forest health and tree photosynthesis doubt that trees can actually absorb as much carbon as is claimed.

Even Steve Strauss, a prominent Oregon State University tree geneticist who briefly served on Living Carbon’s scientific advisory board and conducts field trials for the company, said in the days leading up to the first planting that the trees might not grow as well as natural cottonwoods. “I’m a little conflicted about that,” he says. In other words, he accuses Living Carbon of being a bit too optimistic when it comes to public relations and financing. It is unclear whether the idea will work.