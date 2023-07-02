The Surging Popularity of iPhone 13 Pro’s Recycling Price: Apple Raises Discounts Twice

Apple Raises Recycling Prices for iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone SE 3

If there are no accidents, Apple may launch an autumn conference in September, at which it is expected to launch the latest iPhone 15 series. In the past, most of the recycling prices of old-generation phones would be reduced year by year, but recently Apple’s official website has adjusted the recycling prices of many mobile phones again. A total of 6 models have increased their recycling prices. Among them, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone SE 3 are more valuable, and the recycling prices have been raised for the second time. The maximum discount for redemption can reach 18,800 yuan.

The “Apple Trade In Program” on Apple’s official website allows generations of Apple fans who need to replace new ones to trade in the old ones for new ones, thereby reducing the burden. Recently, the price of the repurchase price has changed again, and the repurchase price of 6 mobile phones has not dropped. Increases, including: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone XR, iPhone SE 3, the price increases range from 100 to 500 yuan.

Among them, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone SE 3 have been raised twice. The iPhone 13 Pro has increased from 18,100 yuan to 18,300 yuan. This time, it has increased by 500 yuan. The current recovery price is 18,800 yuan. The iPhone SE 3 was raised from 4,500 yuan to 4,600 yuan, and this time it was raised to 4,900 yuan. Although the recycling price is not high, if you have no longer used mobile phones, it is also a good way to use them as discounts to buy new ones.

Apple’s decision to increase the recycling prices of these two models has attracted attention and generated excitement among potential customers. With the upcoming launch of the iPhone 15 series, Apple is creating more incentives for users to upgrade to the latest models. The higher exchange rates offer an opportunity for users to save money on their new purchases.

The recycling program serves as a sustainable solution for Apple customers, encouraging them to dispose of their old devices responsibly while also providing them with financial benefits. By increasing the redemption prices, Apple is further promoting a circular economy where old devices are repurposed or recycled instead of being discarded.

For Apple fans in Taiwan, this is a great opportunity to take advantage of the increased recycling prices and trade in their old iPhones to get the latest models at a discounted price. The demand for the iPhone 15 series is expected to be high, and Apple’s recycling program makes it easier than ever for customers to upgrade to the newest technology.

In addition to the iPhone 15 launch, Apple’s autumn conference may also introduce other exciting products, including a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra. The anticipation for these releases continues to grow, and Apple fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming announcements.

Overall, Apple’s decision to raise the recycling prices for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone SE 3 demonstrates the company’s commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction. By incentivizing customers to trade in their old devices, Apple is not only reducing electronic waste but also making it easier for users to stay up to date with the latest technology.

