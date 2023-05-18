The survey revealed that the “job-hopping rate” of Android users has reached a new high in recent years!Netizens bluntly say: iPhone ecology is too attractive- Free Electronic News 3C Technology

(Photo/AFP)

Even though the features and specifications of Android and iOS are getting closer, the appeal of Apple’s iPhone has not diminished in the slightest. A survey from CIRP shows that more and more consumers are switching from the Android camp to the iPhone, and this year’s proportion hit a new high in the past five years.

According to the data, 15% of new iPhone users said that their previous mobile phone was Android, which is a new high since 2018. It has only fallen to around 10% in the past three years, compared with last year. It has increased by 4%, which may indicate that the iPhone 14 lineup is quite attractive to Android users.

This is a survey of users who bought new iPhones. The previous mobile phone system, blue is IOS, which means they also used iPhone before, and red is the new users who switched from Android. (Picture/Review CIRP)

The last time a large number of Android users switched to the iOS ecosystem mainly occurred between 2015 and 2016. At one time, as many as 21% of new iPhone users were converted from the Android system. This model is the iPhone 6S, which is hailed as a generation of miracles, and is the best-selling Apple mobile phone in history.

Many netizens pointed out that the switch to the iOS camp is not because the iPhone is better, but because of Apple’s complete ecosystem. For example, many people choose to buy Apple phones for Apple Watch and MacBook. In addition, many users mentioned that Android has been broken for many years. The updated version of the modernization and the poor experience of the software ecology are also the reasons for choosing to change jobs.

