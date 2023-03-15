Rachele Didero is 26 years old, was born in Turin and is currently pursuing a PhD in “Textile and machine learning for privacy” at the Milan Polytechnic. Didero is co-founder of startup Cap_able, which makes sweaters and fabrics that confuse cameras with facial recognition.

The idea was born in 2019, when Didero was in New York. There you learned of a lawsuit filed and won by some citizens against the residential complex in which they lived, which had installed cameras with biometric recognition. The startup’s goal is to produce clothing that preserves people’s privacy and sensitive data from facial recognition cameras. The startup was formed in 2022 with the help of other textile and engineering professionals. Research continues at the Engineering Department of the Milan Polytechnic.

The startup’s clothing collection has been dubbed the “Manifesto Collection,” featuring eye-catching pieces that aim to highlight the risks of improper use of certain technologies.

“Everything the startup does is legal”, the creator of the project points out. According to the indications of the privacy guarantor, currently in Italy it is not possible to use cameras with biometric recognition in public places unless it is a matter of public order events, with reference to the so-called “urban security pact between the mayor and the prefecture”.

By Edoardo Bianchi