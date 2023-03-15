Home Technology The sweater that makes you ‘invisible’: an Italian invention to fool facial recognition systems
Technology

The sweater that makes you ‘invisible’: an Italian invention to fool facial recognition systems

by admin
The sweater that makes you ‘invisible’: an Italian invention to fool facial recognition systems

Rachele Didero is 26 years old, was born in Turin and is currently pursuing a PhD in “Textile and machine learning for privacy” at the Milan Polytechnic. Didero is co-founder of startup Cap_able, which makes sweaters and fabrics that confuse cameras with facial recognition.
The idea was born in 2019, when Didero was in New York. There you learned of a lawsuit filed and won by some citizens against the residential complex in which they lived, which had installed cameras with biometric recognition. The startup’s goal is to produce clothing that preserves people’s privacy and sensitive data from facial recognition cameras. The startup was formed in 2022 with the help of other textile and engineering professionals. Research continues at the Engineering Department of the Milan Polytechnic.
The startup’s clothing collection has been dubbed the “Manifesto Collection,” featuring eye-catching pieces that aim to highlight the risks of improper use of certain technologies.

“Everything the startup does is legal”, the creator of the project points out. According to the indications of the privacy guarantor, currently in Italy it is not possible to use cameras with biometric recognition in public places unless it is a matter of public order events, with reference to the so-called “urban security pact between the mayor and the prefecture”.

By Edoardo Bianchi

See also  Scientists use artificial intelligence to discover the largest "monster meteorite" under the ice in Antarctica, which has been preserved for tens of thousands of years | Antarctica | Meteorites | Artificial Intelligence |

You may also like

TinySnap makes web page screenshots more refined, beautiful...

BMW i5, the 5 Series becomes electric

Cities: Skylines’ final expansion planned for May –...

interview with Aldo Di Mattia, Fortinet

Private capital, 2022 best year ever with 23.6...

US$420 to buy Fenix ​​6X Sapphire, full-featured sapphire...

Panasonic presents the new MZ2000 OLED TV

Don’t wait! Play now! New Bing really. Criticize...

Disney showed everyone a real working lightsaber

Top 7 shows you need to watch

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy