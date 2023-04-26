The system is not stuck, the value is good, the refurbished iPhone sells well, and the profit is 10 times that of the Android machine | XFastest News

According to the latest report of Counterpoint, a market research and research institution, iPhone is still the absolute leader in the current global refurbished mobile phone market.

In 2022, the overall second-hand smartphone market will grow by 5% compared to the previous year, while Apple has seen a huge shift in sales of refurbished smartphones, growing by 16%, becoming the brand with the highest growth in the second-hand and refurbished market. The growth means that Apple has a 49% share of the second-hand market.

In contrast, Samsung’s market share will decline from 28% in 2021 to 26% in 2022. A “small shift” of Android users to iOS in 2022 is believed to be affecting sales of Samsung’s refurbished phones.

Counterpoint pointed out that in the second-hand mobile phone market, users’ recognition of the iPhone has increased, and at the same time, it has good value preservation and ease of use (smooth system… etc.), which makes Apple surpass Android.

At the same time, some physical stores said that the profit of resale is equivalent to three times that of selling a new iPhone and 10 times that of a new Android phone, and the profit is quite considerable.

source of information