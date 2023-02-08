I believe that many netizens are considering to start with the new Galaxy S23 series. The three models released this year have different storage capacity options, ranging from a minimum of 128GB to a maximum of 1TB. If netizens plan to buy the 128GB version of the Galaxy S23, in addition to considering the price, or more importantly, whether the storage capacity is sufficient.

Takes up as much space as Win 11

The website Android Authority reported yesterday that the Android 13 system preloaded on the Galaxy S23 takes up four times more space than the Pixel 7 preloaded. Google’s Android 13 system for Pixel 7 takes up only 15GB of space, while Samsung’s Android 13 has 60GB, which is even enough to rival Windows 11. Since the Galaxy S23 series does not have a card expansion, consumers who purchase the 128GB version of the Galaxy S23 may have to make allowances when using it, avoid installing large games, and regularly back up photos and videos before deleting them.

Samsung program duplicates Google

Android Authority pointed out that Samsung’s own program is the culprit for the large increase in system capacity. Although Android itself already has a series of programs provided by Google, in order to give users a unified interface design, Samsung has produced a batch of programs with similar functions. Third-party programs such as Facebook are preloaded with the system, and cannot be completely uninstalled and deleted, resulting in a large amount of storage space being taken up. Android Authority also specifically mentioned that Samsung is the only major mobile phone brand that has not provided the A/B system update function so far, because it needs to store an additional system on the mobile phone.

Source: androidauthority