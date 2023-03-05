USB C car chargers with high performance are quite rare. This is also for a simple reason: temperature.

A 100W USB C car charger has to process a whopping 8.x A and usually in a very small space. The TAIFU USB C 100W charger takes a slightly different approach here. So this one relies on a “notebook charger” design.

The charger is plugged into the cigarette lighter via a cable and the actual charger is “external”.

This should allow high performance with fewer temperature issues. But how does it look in practice? Can the TAIFU USB C 100W charger convince here?

Let’s find out in the test!

The TAIFU USB C 100W car charger in the test

The TAIFU USB C 100W car charger relies on a very unusual design for a car charger.

So here you have the usual car cigarette lighter plug on an approx. 65 cm long cable. This is connected to a small black box, which is the actual charger.

A USB C cable is connected to the charger (permanently connected), with a length of approx. 165 cm.

The charger itself measures 38 x 28 x 91 mm and the design reminds me of the KFD 100W USB C power supply. Basically, the charger and the cable make a decent impression.

12V and 24V

Many car chargers with high performance are a bit tricky. These can only call up the high performance with which they advertise in vehicles with an on-board voltage of 24V.

I have already written about 12V and 24V car chargers.

Stupidly said, a 100W USB C Power Delivery charger should handle 5V/9V/12V/15V and 20V. The on-board voltage in a 12V car is 12-14V. In order to make the other voltages out of it, two modules are necessary, one that can lower the voltage and one that can raise it.

Many car chargers save the latter for space and temperature reasons.

However, the TAIFU USB C 100W car charger can access its full power at 12V or 24V!

Der USB C Port

The TAIFU USB C 100W car charger has exactly one USB-C connector. This supports the USB Power Delivery standard with up to 100W.

USB C Power Delivery 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A

USB Power Delivery is the most used charging standard, which is suitable for both smartphones and larger devices such as notebooks.

PPS is not supported by the way!

Does it work in practice?

A little information in advance, diagrams in this test only go up to 60W. Since I used the TAIFU USB C 100W car charger on a laboratory power supply for more precise measured values, so that I can mark power consumption etc. But my laboratory power supply only goes up to 6A output current, which is why I was limited to +- 60W.

However, I also tested the charger at full power directly in a car and also on a car battery.

Here we can make it short, it works as it should. In my test, the charger behaved without any problems on a MacBook Pro 13 M1, Dell XPS 13, Pixel 7 Pro and various power banks.

The heat development was also manageable. Of course we have a DC to DC conversion here, which is much more efficient.

tension stability

Let’s take a look at tension stability.

Tension stability looks good! We have a slight voltage drop under load, but we have to keep in mind that we have integrated a 1.65m cable here. This causes a certain voltage drop. On the other hand, the voltage is very stable.

efficiency

Finally, let’s take a look at efficiency.

The efficiency of the charger is fantastic with up to 94.1%! But this is to be expected from a DC to DC charger.

Conclusion

The TAIFU USB C 100W car charger does exactly what it should. You can charge a device with up to 100W via the USB Power Delivery Standard in your car.

The TAIFU charger works with full power in 12V or 24V on-board networks.

Due to the “external” design, the heat development is not a big problem here either. In addition, the efficiency of the charger is high at up to 94.1%.

In short, yes, the TAIFU USB C 100W car charger is good! The only pity is that the PPS is missing.