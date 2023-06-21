The tallest wooden skyscraper in the world is to be built in Vienna

Mjøstårnet in Brumunddal, Norway, is currently the tallest wooden building in the world at 85.4 metres. But not for long. Because in Vienna on the Danube, a project has now been started with the aim of building the world‘s tallest wooden skyscraper at a height of 113 meters. Behind the project is the listed real estate developer UBM Development from Vienna with a market capitalization of around EUR 220 million.

The project is called Donaumarina Tower and is to be built as an office tower on Handelskai between the new Marina Tower and the ÖGB headquarters. To this end, UBM has acquired a construction project for EUR 24.5 million from the Signa Group, which is currently getting rid of many assets anyway, including the existing property financing. The tower will have 32 upper floors and 4 underground floors with around 44,350 square meters of floor space, and the location at a U2 station should attract tenants and buyers of the space.

Of course, a wooden high-rise is not made entirely of wood, but is built using a wood-hybrid construction method. This means that a material mix with a large proportion of wood is used. This in turn helps to reduce the CO2 balance of buildings, because wood can permanently bind CO2. For this reason, there has been a clear impetus on the market for wood-hybrid buildings in recent years. At UBM, too, which has already erected wood-hybrid buildings in Prague and Mainz, for example, this means being “green”.

Wooden skyscrapers should help the construction industry to save CO2

“As environmentally friendly operation as possible”

“The building will comply with the EU taxonomy and the ESG guidelines, and LEED Gold certification is the aim. In order to ensure the most environmentally friendly operation of the office tower, geothermal energy, groundwater use and the installation of photovoltaic modules are also planned,” says UBM. The company around CEO Thomas G. Winkler wants to develop into the “leading developer of timber construction projects in Europe”.

The company has 265,400 square meters of timber construction projects in the pipeline, “slightly more than half of them in the office asset class, the rest in residential. By the end of next year, the foundations for five more timber construction projects will be laid in Munich, Mainz, Düsseldorf and Prague, namely Timber Factory, Timber Peak, Timber View, Timber Port and Timber Praha.

How long the Donaumarina Tower can remain the tallest wooden skyscraper in the world is a big question. Because the Japanese timber company Sumitomo Forestry and the construction group Nikken Sekkei as partners have decided to build a wooden megacity by 2041. By then, the first 350-meter high-rise wooden buildings should be in place – in keeping with the 350th anniversary of Sumitomo Forestry. It has not yet been communicated when UBM intends to finish the Donaumarina Tower.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

