The team behind “No Man’s Sky” is working on a new game, and Hello Games has announced a new open world adventure game, “Light No Fire”!

Hello Games Unveils New Game “Light No Fire” at The Game Awards 2023

At The Game Awards 2023, the company Hello Games once again took the spotlight when they revealed their new game “Light No Fire”. The game breaks away from previous multi-planet exploration models and instead focuses on creating a single, richly detailed world.

Hello Games founder Sean Murray said the game has been in development for five years and is being worked on by a small team. He described it as “the first truly borderless open world” and the game also includes an online multiplayer component. Judging from the first trailer, the game includes elements of crafting, mining, and even flying mounts.

The official description of “Light No Fire” is: This is a game that combines adventure, construction, survival and joint exploration. Set on a fantasy planet the size of Earth, it combines the depth of an RPG with the freedom of a survival sandbox.

Of course, Hello Games has come a long way from when No Man’s Sky was first announced in 2013 to its official release in 2016. Since then, the game has been released on multiple platforms and continues to grow through continuous updates. Last year, the game was updated to version 4.0, and in 2023, it has been expanded to Mac and PlayStation VR2 platforms.

The release date or supported platforms of “Light No Fire” have not yet been announced, but the game already has a Steam page.

Source: TheVerge

