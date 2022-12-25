Wielding a lightsaber is one of those things that a fan of Star Wars dreams of doing from the first moment Luke Skywalker activates it in disbelief after meeting Obi-Wan. It is a gesture that is halfway between being a child again for a few minutes and collecting an object that has a symbolic value strong for millions of people.

Many replica versions of lightsabers have been released over the years, from those most suitable for children to models practically identical to those used in the saga, not to mention those who have even tried to obtain the same effect with a kind of plasma flame. Obviously we can’t even come close to that kind of technology, also because no kyber crystals have been found yetbut now it is possible to obtain models that are particularly appreciated by the most demanding fans.

In 2022 Hasbro put it on the market two models of the Force FX Elite line dedicated to Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vaderare two replicas of their lightsabers that contain small and large technological devices such as to make them collector’s items, but also the thing that can bring the enthusiast closer to the real experience.

New movies and new series From Star Wars to Streaming Wars: Disney wants to surpass Netflix sooner than expected by Emanuele Capone

28 Maggio 2022







In these models there is a care for details and for the particularly maniacal materials, not to mention the technical devices designed to give even more the sensation of holding a real lightsaber. Counting the type of audience to be addressed, caution and adherence to the original must be maximum: “The main challenge in designing one of our Force FX Elite lightsaber replicas is to make sure that it is as faithful as possible to the original props – explained Chris Reiff, product design manager Action brands Star Wars of Hasbro – while inserting all the technology of the real world inside. And passing all our safety and quality test requirements. Luckily we have a great relationship with Lucasfilm and this grants us access to the best possible reference materials, such as audio files, photos, 3D scans, CAD files, there is everything a lover of Star Wars may wish”.

Just hold one of these swords for a moment to understand that they are different objects than usual: they are completely in metal, therefore weigh more than a simple toy, and given the pedestal to display them on display, they are clearly aimed at an older audience, who will probably show them proudly in the living room. Even because the price (359.99 euros) places these swords in a band designed for the most demanding collectors: “The choice of metal for the hilt is essential for this type of product – added Jing Houle, global manager Brand development & Marketing Star Wars at Hasbro – We want to give fans the possibility of really feel the weight of such a special object for the saga”.

Another touch of class are the LEDs that turn on and off progressively, so as to simulate the ignition of a laser beam, and a button on the hilt with which simulate blaster shots or another lightsaber: “Our lightsabers are all equipped with addressable LEDs that allow the control boards inside to individually manage each of the LEDs in the blade – explained Reiff – so as to light them in sequence for lighting effects and retraction fluids, but also gives us the ability to turn specific LEDs on or off or change its color for different effects”. Other technologies included are accelerometers to detect movement and which allow us to trigger specific sounds sampled from the original files for every wobble, deflection, impact and so on.

Cinema The Ukrainian startup that gives voice to Darth Vader by Carlo Lavalle

02 October 2022



Ma How is a sword like this born? The process is not very different from that of many electronic products, from smartphones to a mouse, but we must add the fact of being faced with an iconic product: “Usually we start from a classic drawing – added Reiff – which then it is transformed into a 3D print to immediately understand the dimensions and ergonomics. When we are satisfied we move on to the internal design of the model, that is the phase in which we understand how to place circuits, cables and batteries for get the maximum realism and produce some prototypes. When we have finally obtained the perfect prototype down to the last screw, we move on to researching the materials to use, how to position the decorations, what type of packaging to use, the artwork that will accompany the debut on the market, the design of the instructions. Every step goes through more and more revisions and it really takes a lot of people to get the perfect product, but it’s really fun work!”.