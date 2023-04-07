The Easter holidays are just around the corner. In keeping with this, many films are shown on television at Easter.

Holidays are always a good time for a cozy movie night. In general, the use of streaming services such as Netflix, Sky, Amazon Video and Disney+ has increased rapidly. But classic linear television is also in demand more than ever. It’s nice that we can look forward to some new films at Easter. TECHBOOK presents the highlights that can be seen on TV over Easter.

The highlights on Good Friday

The Easter holidays this year fall on April 7th (Good Friday) to April 10th (Easter Monday). Many TV stations broadcast a special program on these days. There are programs for children as well as films for older viewers.

The Ten Commandments

For many, the film “The Ten Commandments” belongs to Easter like “Dinner for One” to New Year’s Eve. The classic from 1956 tells the story of Moses and Pharaoh Ramses, the exodus of the Jews from Egypt and the parting of the Red Sea.

Winnetou

The “Winnetou” films from the 1960s are almost as cult. The friendship between one of the indigenous chiefs and one of the settlers is still very popular. The friends not only have to fight against prejudices, but also against bandits.

Tangled

In recent years, animation giant Disney has re-launched many classic fairy tale stories, deviating a bit from the well-known Grimmian version. This is also the case with “Rapunzel – Neu verföhnt”. Rapunzel doesn’t just sit in her tower; the young woman wants to explore the world on her own. Then the thief Flynn, who actually wanted to hide in her tower, comes at just the right time to show her the way. Accompanied by her friend Pascal the chameleon and armed with a frying pan, Rapunzel embarks on an exciting journey.

Movies on Easter Saturday

Flashdance

Even those who don’t know the film “Flashdance” have probably seen the iconic dance scene with the water insert somewhere. In the film from the 80s, a young woman tries to realize her dream of becoming a dancer.

Hook

Peter Pan (Robin Williams) left Neverland long ago, started a family and now works as a lawyer. However, when his nemesis Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) kidnaps his two children, a scared Peter, who has completely forgotten his childhood, must find his inner child again. A great 90’s classic that can’t be missed at Easter!

Lemony Snicket: Mysterious Events

The three Baudelaire children are passed through the family following the death of their parents. The tragedies and mysteries follow them at every turn as they uncover a conspiracy.

Highlights on Easter Sunday

Cinderella

Cinderella or Cinderella is the epitome of a fairy tale. Hardly a story has been filmed more often. Lily James plays the titular character in this 2015 film, which will be on TV at Easter. Visually, the live-action adaptation is based on the Disney film from 1950.

The Life of Brian

Another boy was born in the stable next to Jesus: Brian. Because of a mistake, he is now believed to be the Messiah all his life, even though he always tries to convince everyone otherwise. Monty Python’s comedy is standard on TV programs at Easter.

TV highlights for Easter Monday

Peter Pan

The story of the boy who never wanted to grow up was released as a live-action film in 2003. Jason Isaacs impresses as Captain Hook in the fantasy film.

Jumanji

“The die has to be five or eight, otherwise you’ll have to live in the jungle forever.” Unfortunately, in Alan’s case, that’s to be taken literally. When the boy reads this saying on the board of the mysterious game Jumanji, he is drawn into the game. Only years later, when siblings Judy and Peter continue the game, is he able to return to his world. Now the game has to be played to the end – with all the consequences and dangers.