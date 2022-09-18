Listen to the audio version of the article

Will it be the symbol of the lounge entertainment of the future? The favorite pastime for those who will experience the smart, digital and connected home in all its countless expressions? Difficult to say, even if it is natural to think that the television will continue, for a while longer, to be the screen for playing videos, free-to-air or pay-per-view channels, films, shows, live sporting events or photographs. Thinking of a TV through which to view, buy and exchange NFT is however something real, although it can be considered a niche habit and for a select few. First Samsung and recently LG have in fact opened a new horizon, focusing decisively (but in a different way) on the attractiveness of virtual goods. What does it mean for users? In the case of Samsung, the close collaboration with Nifty Gateway, a well-known marketplace of non-fungible tokens with over 6 thousand digital works of art in the catalog, will find application on the latest generation QLed, Micro Led and Neo QLed models through Ambient Mode and a ‘special app with which to sell or buy NFT. The other Korean company, on the other hand, has recently baptized the Art Lab platform in Europe based on the public network Hedera, a real container of digital art (for the moment only available in the United States on TVs equipped with the webOS 5.0 or superior) through which you can keep up to date on upcoming news, acquire or sell works thanks to QR codes and the Wallypto cryptocurrency wallet or browse your gallery at any time. The “wow” effect promised by LG is intriguing on paper and takes advantage of the visual rendering of the OLED panels and the 16: 9 cinema format: when viewed, the Nft work comes to life and art “physically” enters the home , across the screen.

Mega screens but for all budgets?

We have been talking about the “extra large” factor for years and we certainly cannot label the increase in size as a revolution. What is surprising are the measurements of these devices: a decade ago the forbidden dream for a living room screen was 75 inches, today the bar has risen to the limit of 100. Will this be the new frontier of domestic entertainment? And how do we put it with the necessary spaces to place them inside the house and, above all, with the astronomical pieces that make them objects of desire for a few? For producers, on the other hand, these products are an opportunity to demonstrate that screen technology can still grow and can enhance the availability of 4K content in the living rooms of the lucky ones (but also in shops, showrooms, clubs or accommodation facilities). or 8K for a visual experience bordering on hyper-realistic. Let’s take some examples. LG’s Oled evo Gallery Edition 97G2 is a “monster” over 2.1 meters wide (and 1.2 meters high) that can be hung on the wall and should cost around 10 times more than a TV of conventional size with the same panel technology. Samsung, for its part, can play the wild card of the 98-inch Neo QLed and has been working for some time on another front to clear the cards in a sector stingy of true product innovation.

The MicroLed screens admired at the Ifa in Berlin, with cuts ranging from 76 to 114 inches and the result of a new production process to assemble millions of lighting components of a few microns on a Tft (Thin film transistor) substrate, are the answer to Oled in terms of visual quality and the evolution of Quantom Dot for color saturation with the declared plus of the modularity of the panels. But the retail price limit, which can be estimated at several tens of thousands of euros, remains. For those who still want to focus on the “extra large” factor, here is where the alternatives begin to make their way: the 98-inch 98C735 OLED model of the Chinese TCL, with the Google TV platform on board, is a TV for a small cinema that in stores (including Italians) will sell for under 5 thousand euros. Are we therefore at the beginning of a new era?