After further experience honed through track testing, Tesla is finally willing to offer a package that can unlock a speed of 320 kilometers per hour. Continue reading The Tesla Model S Plaid track kit with a speed of 320 kilometers per hour is on sale, and the highest speed report text can only be unlocked by upgrading the hardware.



▲ Source of this picture: Tesla

The Tesla Model S Plaid track suit with a speed of over 320 kilometers per hour is on sale, and the highest speed can only be unlocked by upgrading the hardware

Tesla’s idea of ​​selling cars can be said to be fully utilized in the aspect of performance unlocking ( Gogoro said: understand a little bit ). After increasing the price to unlock the upgraded Ludicrous Mode, Tesla thought of a good reason for you to spend more money to buy back the performance marked on the original official website.

This time, it has evolved to the three-motor Model S Plaid. The top speed of 322 KM/H and the specifications of breaking 1,000 horsepower when it first debuted may have indeed made many fuel sports cars and even supercars that emphasize performance a little cold sweat.

However, in fact, when this electric car was first sold, it was still only limited to a speed of about 260 kilometers per hour. In the follow-up, the top speed was increased to 280 kilometers per hour through the so-called Track Mode track mode. But it is still not as fast as the amazing speed indicated on the official website.

That is to say, for most people, they should feel that even when the Model S Plaid is “only” 260 KM/H (the current car purchase marked “Plaid upgrade” on the official website is 250 KM/H), it can already meet their needs – The road is really not used much… After all, Plaid’s mid-range acceleration performance is obvious to all, but if you start this electric car because of the officially advertised performance specifications, it will obviously make people feel cheated .

Fortunately, Tesla has finally come up with a solution that can unlock a speed of 320 kilometers per hour after testing on the track these days.

Model S Plaid track pack coming soon pic.twitter.com/a2YtxnVu22 — Tesla (@Tesla) May 4, 2023

Tesla tweeted a teaser video of the latest “Track Package” for the Model S Plaid. It can be seen from the passionate clip that the Model S Plaid in the film pushes the speed to an astonishing speed of 322 kilometers per hour all the way on the track. Finally, the top speed of 322 KM/H marked on the official website was achieved.

Immediately afterwards, Tesla’s official website also officially announced the price of the Track Package. You will need to pay up to 15,000 to 20,000 US dollars, which is about NT$460,000 to 610,000 for hardware upgrades (including: carbon ceramic brake system, specified tire frame specifications, etc.). Among the full upgrade items, you can also see the software upgrade item “Updated FW tuned for peak performance” appearing in it – unexpectedly, after the software unlocking and upgrading of Ludicrous Mode, Tesla mixed virtual and real together to create a more noble Performance unlocking scheme.

Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit:

2x 410 x 40mm carbon-silicon carbide front rotors

2x 410 x 32mm carbon-silicon carbide rear rotors

2x 6-piston one-piece, forged front calipers with high-performance brake pads

2x 4-piston one-piece, forged rear calipers with high-performance brake pads

2x integrated, caliper-mounted parking brakes

Track-ready brake fluid

Updated FW tuned for peak performance



Wheel/Tire Components:

2x 20X10J, Zero-G wheels with 285/35R20 Goodyear Supercar 3R tires (front)

2x 20X11J, Zero-G wheels with 305/30R20 Goodyear Supercar 3R tires (rear)

TPMS, Zero-G center caps, tire nut valves and lug nut covers

Although some people should think that they have to increase the price to upgrade to enjoy the highest speed marked on the specification, so that they will not feel cheated? In fact, if we read the beautiful specification of 322 KM/H on the official website, and then scroll down the webpage. You will find that the detailed specification sheet is in the extremely fast part, and Tesla has silently added a note like “when there is a paid hardware upgrade”.

Seriously speaking, corresponding to such a high speed, it is not surprising that more efficient and efficient brakes and tires are required to ensure safety. Personally, I think that this upgrade package, which costs about NT$400,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000, can really guarantee that Model S Plaid will not have obvious recession or safety problems on the track. Coupled with unlocking a higher-performance track mode, in fact, such an upgrade should be worthwhile, right?

Further reading:



The USB-C version of the iPhone 15 has not yet come out of the EU and then vaccinated against Apple: Restricting the universal support of charging cables is still difficult to escape the ban

