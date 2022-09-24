We tested three of the four new iPhones 14: the regular one, with 6.1-inch screen, and the two Pro, with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen. The Pro version has a new processor, a photographic compartment with a 48 MP main sensor against the 12 MP of the previous model, a more powerful battery, and no longer has the notch, the notch on the display that hides the sensors for face recognition. : this time there are two holes, one circular and one oblong, which Apple has used creatively to revise the interface. The standard iPhone 14, in design and performance, seems identical to the iPhone 13, but on a more in-depth test it is clear that this is not the case: the novelties are different and interesting, so much so as to justify the (small) price difference with previous model.

Of Bruno Ruffilli

