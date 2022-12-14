Home Technology The test of the Roomba Combo j7+, the robot that vacuums and washes the house
Two week trial. The house cleaned every day. The Roomba Combo j7+ stands out from the other models of the American manufacturer because it is capable of vacuuming and washing in a single pass.

It works thanks to some sensors located under the base and a front camera that allows you to map the rooms and recognize obstacles. When he finds one, let’s assume a children’s toy left under a bed, he takes a photo and sends it to the app. Asking the owner: is this a temporary or permanent obstacle? Based on the answer, it will insert this information into the map, to optimize the passage.

The dust is collected by two brushes and ends up in the tank. When it’s full it goes back to the base. To get on it, the camera frames a QR Code on the base. At that point the suction starts in the larger tank located above the base.

From the app you can set suction or washing. The latter actually does both at the same time. In this case, a part of the device rises and then descends on the back, like a tail pushing a cloth on the floor. The cloth is soaked in the cleaning liquid supplied by Roomba which must be diluted with water. A glossy patina remains on the floor and dries quickly. It doesn’t stay wet.

The washing result is good. Not as great as a hand wash would be, but good. With the convenience of being activated via app from the office, even for targeted washing phases for the different rooms.

